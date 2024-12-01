Menu Explore
Cristiano Ronaldo loses to fan in epic 1 million dollars shooting challenge, misses four out of five attempts

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2024 06:49 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and the fan had to shoot the ball at five targets hanging from the crossbar.

Cristiano Ronaldo is edging towards retirement, and has already begun a record-breaking new career on YouTube. The 39-year-old recently collaborated with Mr Beast for an interaction on his channel. The pair once again got together, and they battled against each other in a football challenge.

Cristiano Ronaldo lost to a fan.
Cristiano Ronaldo lost to a fan.

The pair needed to kick the ball and hit a cardboard cut-out of Mr Beast, placed in the middle of the goalpost from three different distances. Each distance had a different score, and the cutouts were increased as they shot from further away.

Also Read | Bayern Munich's Harry Kane sidelined with hamstring tear

Ronaldo also challenged a fan, who went up against the Al Nassr star. Ronaldo and the fan had to shoot the ball at five targets hanging from the crossbar. Ronaldo missed four of the five attempts he had, and the fan only missed one. He managed to hit three targets, defeating Ronaldo to win 1 million dollars.

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards, a record three UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards, four European Golden Shoes, and was also named five times the world's best player by FIFA, the most by a European player. Ronaldo also has 33 trophies in his career, including seven league titles, five Champions Leagues, the Euros, and also the Nations League. He has the record for most appearances (183), goals (140) and assists (42) in the Champions League, most appearances (30), assists (8) and goals in the Euros (14), international appearances (217) and international goals (135).

He is also one of the few players to have made over 1200 professional career appearances, the most by an outfield player, and has bagged over 900 official senior career goals for both club and country, making him the top goalscorer of all time. He was ranked the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2016, 2017, 2023 and 2024. He was also named as the world's most famous athlete by ESPN from 2016 to 2019.

