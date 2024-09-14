Cristiano Ronaldo presented with special 'GOAT' jersey as Al Nassr honour Portugal star for 900 goal milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo recently scripted history during the international break, scoring his 900th goal during Portugal's Nations League fixture vs Croatia. The former Manchester United star is now back with his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, and was also awarded a special 'GOAT' jersey by the club with the number 900 on the back. Cristiano Ronaldo received a special GOAT jersey.

Ronaldo was given the memento on Friday, before kick-off for Al Nassr's match vs Al Ahli. There was also a tifo carrying messages like '900 goals' and 'Only heroes achieve glory'.

Ronaldo's goal vs Croatia was a late winner, after he came on as a second-half substitute. In the 88th-minute with the score level at 1-1, Nuno Mendes whipped in a cross, which deflected off Diogo Jota's foot, and fell for Ronaldo, who converted it with ease for a 2-1 win.

Portugal are on top of League A Group 1 with six points, having already beaten Croatia in their opener. Croatia are second with three points. Scotland have lost both matches, crashing to late goals.

Recently Ronaldo also broke a record off the field, as he became the first individual to reach one billion followers on all social media channels. Taking to X, he wrote, "We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond."

"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.

"You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

“Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”