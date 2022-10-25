Home / Sports / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training with Manchester United squad after omission

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training with Manchester United squad after omission

football
Published on Oct 25, 2022 10:34 PM IST

Ronaldo returns to training with United squad after omission.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the English Premier League match(AP)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the English Premier League match(AP)
PTI | , Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to first-team training with Manchester United on Tuesday after being omitted from the squad ahead of the team’s Premier League match at Chelsea at the weekend.

Ronaldo was disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham in the league on Wednesday. He then headed to the locker room before the final whistle of the game at Old Trafford in a show of dissent.

United manager Erik ten Hag said afterward that the Portugal striker “remains an important part of the squad” but had to be sanctioned for the sake of the culture within the team.

Ahead of Saturday’s game at Chelsea, which United drew 1-1, Ronaldo did individual training with fitness coaches at the club’s training ground.

Now he is back in practice with the squad ahead of the home game against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out