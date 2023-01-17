Cristiano Ronaldo to make Saudi Arabia debut as captain against Lionel Messi and PSG: Reports

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will be making his Saudi Arabian debut as captain, when he faces Lionel Messi's PSG on January 19. As part of their mid-season tour, PSG will be facing a Saudi all-star XI made up of players from Al-Hilal and Al Nassr. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, on a 2-1/2 year contract recently, estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros. His debut has been delayed due to a ban for smashing a Everton fan's phone last year.

He saw his contract with Manchester United get terminated due to a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag. During the interview, he said, "Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Messi could join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia soon, with his PSG contract set to expire this summer. Reportedly, both Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal are willing to offer Messi as much as 310 million euros.

On his return to France after the FIFA World Cup, Messi opened his account in a 2-0 win vs Angers in Ligue 1. But then PSG crashed to a 1-0 defeat vs Rennes in their next Ligue 1 fixture on Monday.

Since Ronaldo's departure, United have been in resurgent form and are currently fourth in the Premier League standings with 38 points from 18 games (12 wins, two defeats and four draws). The Old Trafford outfit are also in an unbeaten run and just defeated Manchester City in their derby fixture in the Premier League, sealing a 2-1 victory.

