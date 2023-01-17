Home / Sports / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo to make Saudi Arabia debut as captain against Lionel Messi and PSG: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo to make Saudi Arabia debut as captain against Lionel Messi and PSG: Reports

football
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly make his debut in Saudi Arabia as captain vs Lionel Messi and PSG. The Ligue 1 side will be facing a Saudi all-star XI made up of players from Al-Hilal and Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to face Lionel Messi on January 19.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to face Lionel Messi on January 19.
ByHT Sports Desk

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will be making his Saudi Arabian debut as captain, when he faces Lionel Messi's PSG on January 19. As part of their mid-season tour, PSG will be facing a Saudi all-star XI made up of players from Al-Hilal and Al Nassr. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, on a 2-1/2 year contract recently, estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros. His debut has been delayed due to a ban for smashing a Everton fan's phone last year.

He saw his contract with Manchester United get terminated due to a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag. During the interview, he said, "Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."

Also Read | Lionel Messi set to join Cristiano Ronaldo as another Saudi Arabian club joins transfer race, offers 310m euros: Report

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Messi could join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia soon, with his PSG contract set to expire this summer. Reportedly, both Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal are willing to offer Messi as much as 310 million euros.

On his return to France after the FIFA World Cup, Messi opened his account in a 2-0 win vs Angers in Ligue 1. But then PSG crashed to a 1-0 defeat vs Rennes in their next Ligue 1 fixture on Monday.

Since Ronaldo's departure, United have been in resurgent form and are currently fourth in the Premier League standings with 38 points from 18 games (12 wins, two defeats and four draws). The Old Trafford outfit are also in an unbeaten run and just defeated Manchester City in their derby fixture in the Premier League, sealing a 2-1 victory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
cristiano ronaldo lionel messi football psg + 2 more
cristiano ronaldo lionel messi football psg + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out