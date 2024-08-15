Cristiano Ronaldo to retire? Rio Ferdinand gives big update on Portugal star: ‘I can’t give too much away but…’

Despite going goalless throughout UEFA Euro 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo is still expected to not retire before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Al Nassr star also had a disastrous 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, and is not plying his trade in Europe anymore. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action.(AP)

Joining the bandwagon, Ronaldo's former teammate Rio Ferdinand gave a massive update on the striker's professional future. Speaking on Rio Reacts, he said, "I can’t give too much away but I’ve been doing a few bits with Cristiano behind the scenes and he’s playing as long as he wants. He ain’t going nowhere. And I was gobsmacked. And listen, you’ll see it in time, but minimum three years I think he plays for again."

Meanwhile, Portugal crashed out of Euro 2024 after losing to France in a shootout in the quarter-final. After his side's defeat, head coach Roberto Martinez gave an update on Ronaldo's future, and said, "It’s too soon and raw after the match to talk about that and there have been no individual decisions made."

After Portugal's exit, media reports also stated that Ronaldo hasn't decided on his retirement yet, and is expected to be in action for the next two to three years.

The former Real Madrid star has represented Portugal in six Euros and four World Cups. He has the all-time record for most international goals with 130 for Portugal. He is also his country's most-capped player. The attacker helped Portugal reach the 2004 and 2016 Euros final, winning the latter.

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he became the first and only male player to score in five consecutive editions of the tournament with eight goals. He also made his Euros debut in 2004, and has the record for most tournament appearances and is the only player to score at five in a row.