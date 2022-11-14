'Ronaldo wants to be sacked and that's obvious': Liverpool great's huge remark on Man Utd forward's explosive interview

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo ignited controversy with a bombshell interview on Sunday, causing speculations over his relationship with club's manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo said he feels “betrayed” by some people of the club including ten Hag, further claiming that the manager doesn't “respect” him. Ronaldo's interview came merely hours after Manchester United registered a 2-1 victory with teenager Alejandro Garnacho scoring an injury-time winner against Fulham in the Premier League.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t respect me, I’m never gonna have respect for you,” Ronaldo told Piers Morgan in the interview.

“Yes I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don’t want me here, not just this year, but last year too,” Ronaldo said further.

Reacting to the interview, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher stated that while he wasn't surprised by the comments, their “timing” was bizarre.

“This was always going to happen. It was always going to end like this. That's exactly why I said 18 months ago it was a massive mistake for Manchester United to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club,” Carragher wrote on Sky Sports.

“I just thought the comments were bizarre. They were bang out of order considering the timing of it: on the back of Manchester United fans being delighted after getting a winning goal at Fulham with the last kick of the game.”

Carragher further said that Ronaldo “wants” to be sacked from Manchester United; during the summer transfer window, the Portuguese forward was linked with a move to many major European clubs but none substantiated. The former Liverpool defender says Ronaldo is now forcing a move away from Manchester United, and that the club should let him go.

“He wants to be sacked, that's obvious. He told the club in the summer that he wanted to leave, which is football - these things happen. There were no takers, maybe because of his wages or the price Manchester United wanted. I think he knows that's going to be the same in this next transfer window and maybe the following summer and he is now trying to be sacked or wants to leave on a free. That's the only way he's going to get out,” said Carragher.

“And I think United should sack him or move him on by giving him a free transfer. At the moment, they're trying to build something that is not trying to win the Premier League or the Champions League right now. The manager will want to push for those honours in the next two or three years and Ronaldo is not going to be around.”

