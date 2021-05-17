Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic names Euro 2020 squad

2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia have announced their squad for Euro 2020, slated to begin on June 11. Head coach Zlatko Dalic named 26 players in the squad.

Croatia, a part of Group D along with England, Czech Republic, and Scotland, will begin their campaign on June 13 against England.

The country has never made it past the quarter-final stage in the European Championship. In the previous edition, they crashed out in the Round of 16.

With the likes of stalwarts Luka Modric, Ante Rebic, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, and Sime Vrsaljko in the ranks, Croatia would hope to do better this year.

The squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Simon Sluga (Luton Town)

Defenders: Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Duje Caleta-Car (Olympique Marseille), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Mile Skoric (Osijek), Josko Gvardiol (Dinamo Zagreb), Domagoj Bradaric (Lille).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Luka Ivanusec (Dinamo Zagreb).

Forwards: Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Vfl Wolfsburg), Ante Rebic (AC Milan), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

(With Reuters input)