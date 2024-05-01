Declan Rice snubbed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in favour of Arsenal. Here’s why

Before his transfer from West Ham United to Arsenal, Declan Rice was on the radar of Manchester City too. However, the former West Ham United player said he preferred the Gunners because they looked “more exciting”, according to the Athletic. Notably, he ended up costing the Gunners a whopping pounds 100 million! What does he think about it all now? Rice answered, “I believe we’re on to big things here." Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after the match against Tottenham Hotspur.(REUTERS)

However, it should be noted that while Manchester City have made it a habit of winning the EPL title under Pep Guardiola, Arsenal have not won it in 20 years.

While the year has been quite exciting in the Premier League for Arsenal, its European ambitions have been thwarted after losing out badly in the Champions League.

In the Premier League, Arsenal find themselves topping the EPL table, but Manchester City, which is right behind them have one game in hand. At the moment they are just a point behind and are expected to take the lead.

Rice has scored 6 goals and he is being compared to City’s strongman Rodri, which is a huge compliment. He would be required to score many more as Manager Mikel Arteta sees him more in the role of a number 6 rather than 8. And for Arsenal to try and win the trophy, they will have to win all three of their remaining matches this season and they would hope that City stutter in the four they have to play.

Thankfully, for both teams, Manager Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have gone from being strong title contenders to also-rans within just weeks with the latest nail in their coffin this season being the 2-2 draw with West Ham United. While Liverpool will likely cling on to 3rd spot and the Champions League spot for the next season, it will be a very sad goodbye for Klopp who will be leaving the club after this season.