 Declan Rice snubbed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in favour of Arsenal. Here’s why | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Declan Rice snubbed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in favour of Arsenal. Here’s why

ByHT Sports Desk
May 01, 2024 12:52 AM IST

Declan Rice had the choice to join Manchester City, but he turned to Arsenal instead.

Before his transfer from West Ham United to Arsenal, Declan Rice was on the radar of Manchester City too. However, the former West Ham United player said he preferred the Gunners because they looked “more exciting”, according to the Athletic. Notably, he ended up costing the Gunners a whopping pounds 100 million! What does he think about it all now? Rice answered, “I believe we’re on to big things here."

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after the match against Tottenham Hotspur.(REUTERS)
Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after the match against Tottenham Hotspur.(REUTERS)

However, it should be noted that while Manchester City have made it a habit of winning the EPL title under Pep Guardiola, Arsenal have not won it in 20 years.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read More: Kyle Walker to leave Manchester City and head to this European club?

While the year has been quite exciting in the Premier League for Arsenal, its European ambitions have been thwarted after losing out badly in the Champions League.

In the Premier League, Arsenal find themselves topping the EPL table, but Manchester City, which is right behind them have one game in hand. At the moment they are just a point behind and are expected to take the lead.

Read More: Who will win the League, Manchester City or Arsenal? Know what Opta revealed

Rice has scored 6 goals and he is being compared to City’s strongman Rodri, which is a huge compliment. He would be required to score many more as Manager Mikel Arteta sees him more in the role of a number 6 rather than 8. And for Arsenal to try and win the trophy, they will have to win all three of their remaining matches this season and they would hope that City stutter in the four they have to play.

Read More: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland makes his debut in Clash of Kings video game

Thankfully, for both teams, Manager Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have gone from being strong title contenders to also-rans within just weeks with the latest nail in their coffin this season being the 2-2 draw with West Ham United. While Liverpool will likely cling on to 3rd spot and the Champions League spot for the next season, it will be a very sad goodbye for Klopp who will be leaving the club after this season.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Sports / Football / Declan Rice snubbed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in favour of Arsenal. Here’s why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On