‘Disgraceful. What’s the point of VAR?': Didier Drogba goes ballistic over controversial decision in Ivory Coast defeat

Taking to X, Drogba wrote, “Disgraceful, that penalty not called on Nicolas Pépé, pfffffff, what's the point of VAR?!??!”

Slamming the referee for not using VAR, the former Ivory Coast player called it a 'disgraceful' decision.

Didier Drogba was left fuming as the Ivory Coast crashed out of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, losing to Norway 1-2 in their Round of 32 showdown. According to the Chelsea legend, the African side were denied a clear penalty when Nicolas Pepe was tackled inside the Norwegian box in the second half.

Pepe was brought down inside the Norway box, and his teammates made a strong appeal to the referee. But the referee and the Video Assistant Referee didn't award a penalty, allowing play to continue.

Erling Haaland scored in the closing minutes as Norway clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory. Haaland converted with ease after being set up on a platter by a stunning pass from Patrick Berg. Haaland has five goals and is one behind Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

Norway face Brazil in the Round of 16. It was also the Ivory Coast's first-ever knockout match at the World Cup and its first appearance in the tournament since 2014.

Antonio Nusa opened the scoring in the 39th minute as Norway entered half-time with a 1-0 lead. Amad Diallo equalised for the AFCON side in the 74th minute, before Haaland's winner wrapped up proceedings.

Speaking after the match, Norway head coach Stale Solbakken lavished praise on Haaland. "He is the greatest goal scorer in the world, there is no doubt about that," he said.

"Today he didn't have much involvement, but he had a big chance in the first half and then scored the goal in the game. He is out of this world.

"He brings calm and a coldness to the team when you have a player like him.

"I actually think he is very underrated in terms of holding the ball up. He didn't lose the ball once today, and that brings so much to the team.

"I know he feels proud to be part of this, playing for his country, but he also knows this is a team that works together and he needs service from his teammates.

"To score five goals in three games at a World Cup for a little country like Norway is amazing, so all credit to him. And no, I wouldn't swap him for anyone," he added.