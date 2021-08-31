Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers
Hazard has scored eight goals in 39 international appearances for Belgium and was part of the team that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard has been ruled out of Belgium's upcoming internationals due to injury, the national team said on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old was last week named in manager Roberto Martinez's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Estonia, the Czech Republic and Belarus between Sept. 2 and 8.
Hazard "is not fit and left the group this morning. He will continue his recovery at his club," the national team said in a statement on Twitter.
Hazard has scored eight goals in 39 international appearances for Belgium and was part of the team that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.