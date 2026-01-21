Duke sues QB Darian Mensah to prevent him from transferring

Duke University sued quarterback Darian Mensah on Tuesday after his announcement that he was entering the transfer portal despite an NIL contract with the university through the end of this year.

Duke claimed that the contract gives the university exclusive rights to Mensah's name, image and likeness "with respect to higher education and football," in the complaint filed to the Superior Court in Durham County, N.C.

The school asked for an injunction and a temporary restraining order to prevent Mensah from entering the portal and joining another team. Duke claimed that, per the multiyear contract with Mensah, the parties are required to submit all disputes to arbitration. The university is seeking monetary damages as well as preventing Mensah from playing football at another school before the contract expires on Dec. 31, 2026.

"Duke University seeks this relief only until the end of the arbitration process, at which point the final decision of the arbitrator can be enforced by this Court," the complaint reads.

Mensah's attorney, Darren Heitner, told ESPN and The Athletic that Superior Court Judge Michael O'Foghludha ruled from the bench, pending a ruling in writing, a denial of Duke's request on Tuesday.

"The judge, a Duke basketball season-ticket holder, and thus a booster, also recused himself from future proceedings," Heitner told ESPN.

Heitner told The Athletic that, unless the sides reach a resolution, there will be another hearing, at a date to be determined, in front of another judge to "flesh through the remainder of Duke's requests."

Mensah announced that he was entering the portal Friday, the last day of the window to do so. He previously stated on Dec. 19 that he was returning for a second season with the Blue Devils instead of entering the draft after reportedly signing a two-year, $8 million deal ahead of the 2025 season.

"Mensah reversed course, informed Duke that he would seek a transfer, and issued a public farewell," the lawsuit said. "In so doing, he repudiated the contract. He proposes now to move onto another collegiate institution and act as if his obligations to Duke University do not exist. None of these facts can be disputed. But contracts mean something."

After spending his freshman season at Tulane, Mensah was the second-team All- ACC quarterback in his first season with Duke, throwing for a conference- leading 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He led the Blue Devils to their first outright Atlantic Coast Conference championship since 1962.

Miami has emerged as a likely landing spot for Mensah, according to multiple media reports. The Hurricanes had great success with transfer quarterbacks Cam Ward in 2024 and Carson Beck this season, reaching the College Football Playoff title game on Monday. Indiana defeated Miami and Beck, in his last game for the Hurricanes, 27-21.

Miami reserve quarterback Emory Williams told ESPN on Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal, indicating that the Hurricanes have another QB in place for next season. Williams is expected to transfer to East Carolina.

