ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver would have preferred to ease back into practice Wednesday, three days after playing a game-changing role in a grueling — and stunning — come-from-behind season-opening win. Ed Oliver's game-changing impact doesn't cover up Bills defensive deficiencies in comeback win

Coach Sean McDermott had other ideas in reminding his defense how its performance in a 41-40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens wasn’t acceptable.

“Yeah, full pads on a Wednesday after a game where we had to play all 60 minutes is a little challenging,” Oliver said with a sigh after pulling off strips of thick black tape from his hands.

“It’s trying mentally to get yourself back right. And you’re still kind of hurting,” the seventh-year player added. “But you put on full pads and you go out there and you compete, because that’s who we are.”

As five-time defending AFC East champions, the Bills have a set standard.

And as impactful as Oliver was forcing Derrick Henry’s fumble in opening the door for Buffalo rallying from a 15-point deficit over the final four minutes, the defense fell short of the overall mark.

McDermott praised Oliver for his outing, which included a sack and wrapping up Henry for a loss, by saying his presence was felt on the sideline. McDermott couldn’t say the same for the rest of the defense, which has much to correct in traveling to play the New York Jets on Sunday.

“We’ve got to make sure that this week really needs to be hard for us as a team even though you win the game,” McDermott said, before adding it’s too early in the season to make excuses. “We got to buckle down.”

Though Buffalo’s defense stopped the Ravens on their final three possessions with two three-and-outs and Henry’s fumble, the unit struggled in allowing Baltimore to score on seven of its first eight drives. The Ravens finished with 433 yards of offense and became the NFL’s first team to lose when scoring 40 points and topping 235 yards rushing.

The outcome came down to reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen overseeing the comeback with a 22-point fourth-quarter rally capped by Matt Prater’s 32-yard field goal as time expired.

“Look, the most important stat is the W,” defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said, in noting there were some bright spots such as limiting the Ravens to two field goals and a touchdown on three drives inside Buffalo’s 20.

“But all the stuff in between that you’re talking about it’s unacceptable,” he added. “And our players know that.”

McDermott pinned the blame on various issues from youth, poor positioning and lack of fundamentals. It was also an outing in which the Bills were too often being stiff-armed out of the way by Henry, who gained 169 yards and scored twice.

The Bills safety tandem of Taylor Rapp and second-year player Cole Bishop struggled. So did veteran middle linebacker Terrel Bernard.

“It’s all about growth this week for us,” McDermott said.

On the bright side, Oliver opened this season carrying over the dominance he showed in closing last year. Relatively under-sized at 6-foot-1 and 287 pounds, Buffalo’s 2019 first-round pick is noted for his nimble feet, speed and lower body strength to penetrate at the line of scrimmage.

“Hopefully. But you know I got to take it one week at a time.” Oliver said as to whether his season-opening performance is a sign of things to come.

While the defense struggled, Oliver noted Jackson and Henry present a challenge for any opponent.

“I mean, yeah, it’s unacceptable, but the main thing is to win,” Oliver said, dramatic as it was. “Five minutes left, down, what, 15? Fans leaving. Everybody said we lost, but we won.”

NOTES: Starting CB Tre'Davious White returned to practice on a limited basis for the first time since hurting his groin three weeks ago. McDermott said his status will be monitored through the week. ... Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson did not practice due to a quad injury. ... RB James Cook was limited in practice.

