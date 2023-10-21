Bobby Charlton, England and Manchester United legend, dies at 86

One of the greatest strikers in English history, Bobby Charlton passed away on Saturday. An iconic figure in English football, Charlton was one of the survivors of the tragic plane crash in Munich that devastated a promising Manchester United team and went on to play a pivotal role in the club's revival, as well as England's World Cup victory in 1966. Former Manchester United and England football player Bobby Charlton during Wimbledon 2018(AFP)

A statement from Charlton's family, issued by Manchester United, announced his passing on Saturday, with his loved ones by his side.

Charlton, a remarkably talented midfielder known for his powerful shots, held the record for the most goals scored for both Manchester United (249 goals) and the England national team (49 goals) for over four decades, until Wayne Rooney, another Manchester United great, surpassed both of his records.

During his time at Manchester United from 1956 to 1973, Charlton made 758 appearances for the club. He was part of the famous "Trinity" alongside George Best and Denis Law. This trio played a pivotal role in guiding United to victory in the 1968 European Cup. At United, he secured three English league titles and one FA Cup.

The official X account of Manchester United confirmed the England great's passing. “Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023. Words will never be enough,” United wrote.

Charlton represented England in 106 matches, including every minute of their triumphant World Cup campaign in 1966. He scored three goals during this historic tournament, solidifying his status as a football legend.

In their statement mourning the passing of the iconic striker, Manchester United recognised Charlton as a ‘giant of the game’.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game,” read the statement from United.

Following his retirement, Charlton went on to serve United as a director for 39 years.

