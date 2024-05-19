Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Burnley 0-0 Nottingham Forest EPL 2023

Edit Profile
    May 19, 2024 7:59 PM IST
    Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Burnley v/s Nottingham Forest match
    Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Burnley's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    BurnleyBurnley
    19 May, 20240-0
    Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 19, 2024 7:59 PM IST

    As of now, Burnley are placed at 19 in the league table, while Nottingham Forest are at 17.

    May 19, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Burnley played Tottenham Hotspur in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 2-1 whereas Nottingham Forest faced Chelsea FC in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 3-2.

    May 19, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Burnley Starting XI -: Sander Berge, Lorenz Assignon, Charlie Taylor, Maxime Esteve, Arijanet Muric, Josh Cullen, Dara O'Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni.

    Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Willy-Arnaud Boly, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Gonzalo Montiel, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Chris Wood, Harry Toffolo, Matz Sels.

    May 19, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Burnley and Nottingham Forest. The match is scheduled to take place today at Burnley home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

