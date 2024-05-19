Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Burnley 0-0 Nottingham Forest EPL 2023
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Burnley's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Match Updates:
As of now, Burnley are placed at 19 in the league table, while Nottingham Forest are at 17.
Burnley played Tottenham Hotspur in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 2-1 whereas Nottingham Forest faced Chelsea FC in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 3-2.
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Burnley Starting XI -: Sander Berge, Lorenz Assignon, Charlie Taylor, Maxime Esteve, Arijanet Muric, Josh Cullen, Dara O'Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni.
Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Willy-Arnaud Boly, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Gonzalo Montiel, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Chris Wood, Harry Toffolo, Matz Sels.
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Burnley and Nottingham Forest. The match is scheduled to take place today at Burnley home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.