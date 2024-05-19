Manchester City vs West Ham United Live Score, Manchester City 0-0 West Ham United EPL 2023
Manchester City vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester City and West Ham United at Manchester City's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More
Manchester City vs West Ham United Match Updates:
As of now, Manchester City are placed at 1 in the league table, while West Ham United are at 9.
Manchester City played Tottenham Hotspur in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 2-0 whereas West Ham United faced Luton Town in their last English Premier League outing and Win 3-1.
Manchester City vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Manchester City Starting XI -: Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, Rúben dos Santos Gato Alves Dias, Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker, Stefan Ortega, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva.
West Ham United Starting XI -: Alphonse Areola, Mohammed Kudus, Emerson Palmieri dos Santos, Vladimír Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima, Michail Antonio, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Aaron Cresswell, Konstantinos Mavropanos.
Manchester City vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester City and West Ham United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester City home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.