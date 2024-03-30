Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
    Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023

    Mar 30, 2024 8:11 PM IST
    Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Newcastle United v/s West Ham United match. Results of the game for now Newcastle United 4: West Ham United 3
    Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Newcastle United and West Ham United at Newcastle United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Newcastle United 4: West Ham United 3 Goal Scorers: Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(6'),Michail Antonio-West Ham United(21'),Mohammed Kudus-West Ham United(45'+10'),Jarrod Bowen-West Ham United(48'),Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(77'),Harvey Barnes-Newcastle United(83'),Harvey Barnes-Newcastle United(90'),

    Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
    30 Mar, 20244-3Fulltime
    West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 30, 2024 8:11 PM IST

    Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends

    It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Newcastle United 4: West Ham United 3. Goal Scorers: Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(6'),Michail Antonio-West Ham United(21'),Mohammed Kudus-West Ham United(45'+10'),Jarrod Bowen-West Ham United(48'),Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(77'),Harvey Barnes-Newcastle United(83'),Harvey Barnes-Newcastle United(90'),

    Mar 30, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    90'+11' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, Newcastle United 4, West Ham United 3.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    90'+9' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    90'+9' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Emerson (West Ham United).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    90'+8' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

    Dan Burn (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:07 PM IST

    90'+7' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a cross.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    90'+6' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Alexander Isak
    Newcastle United

    Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:04 PM IST

    Newcastle United vs West Ham United Match Updates: secondyellow card

    Second yellow card to Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:04 PM IST

    90'+4' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:04 PM IST

    90'+3' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Danny Ings
    Vladimír Coufal
    West Ham United

    Substitution, West Ham United. Danny Ings replaces Vladimír Coufal.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    90' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Harvey Barnes
    Anthony Gordon
    Newcastle United

    Goal! Newcastle United 4, West Ham United 3. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

    Goal! Newcastle United 4, West Ham United 3. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

    Goal! Newcastle United 4, West Ham United 3. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:00 PM IST

    89' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jacob Murphy.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:00 PM IST

    Newcastle United vs West Ham United Match Updates:

    As of now, Newcastle United are placed at 8 in the league table, while West Ham United are at 7.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:57 PM IST

    89' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jacob Murphy.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:57 PM IST

    87' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Newcastle United. Harvey Barnes is caught offside.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:57 PM IST

    83' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Ben Johnson
    James Ward-Prowse
    West Ham United

    Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces James Ward-Prowse.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:53 PM IST

    83' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Ben Johnson
    James Ward-Prowse
    West Ham United

    Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces James Ward-Prowse.

    Mar 30, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    83' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Harvey Barnes
    Alexander Isak
    Newcastle United

    Goal! Newcastle United 3, West Ham United 3. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak with a through ball.

    Goal! Newcastle United 3, West Ham United 3. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak with a through ball.

    Goal! Newcastle United 3, West Ham United 3. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak with a through ball.

    Goal! Newcastle United 3, West Ham United 3. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak with a through ball.

    Goal! Newcastle United 3, West Ham United 3. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak with a through ball.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:51 PM IST

    82' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Kalvin Phillips (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United).

    Mar 30, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    80' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Anthony Gordon
    Newcastle United

    Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:48 PM IST

    80' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    77' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023: Penalty Goal

    PENALTY GOAL
    Alexander Isak
    Newcastle United

    SCORE! A sensational penalty as he Alexander Isak puts his team on team. Keeper vs striker. And it's the latter who outfoxes the other.Goal! Newcastle United 2, West Ham United 3. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

    SCORE! A sensational penalty as he Alexander Isak puts his team on team. Keeper vs striker. And it's the latter who outfoxes the other.Goal! Newcastle United 2, West Ham United 3. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

    SCORE! A sensational penalty as he Alexander Isak puts his team on team. Keeper vs striker. And it's the latter who outfoxes the other.Goal! Newcastle United 2, West Ham United 3. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

    SCORE! A sensational penalty as he Alexander Isak puts his team on team. Keeper vs striker. And it's the latter who outfoxes the other.Goal! Newcastle United 2, West Ham United 3. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

    SCORE! A sensational penalty as he Alexander Isak puts his team on team. Keeper vs striker. And it's the latter who outfoxes the other.Goal! Newcastle United 2, West Ham United 3. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:45 PM IST

    76' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: contentious referee decisions

    VAR Decision: Penalty Newcastle United.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:45 PM IST

    74' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: penalty lost

    Penalty conceded by Kalvin Phillips (West Ham United) after a foul in the penalty area.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    76' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: contentious referee decisions

    VAR Checking: Newcastle United Penalty.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Newcastle United vs West Ham United Match Updates:

    Newcastle United played Chelsea FC in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 3-2 whereas West Ham United faced Aston Villa in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 1-1.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    74' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    74' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    72' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Gordon with a cross.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:39 PM IST

    71' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, West Ham United. Lucas Paquetá is caught offside.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:39 PM IST

    69' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Kalvin Phillips
    Michail Antonio
    West Ham United

    Substitution, West Ham United. Kalvin Phillips replaces Michail Antonio.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    67' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Harvey Barnes
    Miguel Almirón
    Newcastle United

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Harvey Barnes replaces Miguel Almirón because of an injury.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    67' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    67' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    65' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    63' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    61' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    59' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Emerson.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    57' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    57' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Lewis Hall
    Emil Krafth
    Newcastle United

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Lewis Hall replaces Emil Krafth.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    57' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Elliot Anderson
    Joe Willock
    Newcastle United

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Elliot Anderson replaces Joe Willock.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    56' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Miguel Almirón
    Tino Livramento
    Newcastle United

    Substitution, Newcastle United. Miguel Almirón replaces Tino Livramento because of an injury.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    55' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Tino Livramento (Newcastle United).

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    54' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tino Livramento.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    53' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Dan Burn.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    53' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    51' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    50' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Fabian Schär (Newcastle United).

    Mar 30, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    48' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Jarrod Bowen
    Mohammed Kudus
    West Ham United

    Goal! Newcastle United 1, West Ham United 3. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a through ball following a fast break.

    Goal! Newcastle United 1, West Ham United 3. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a through ball following a fast break.

    Goal! Newcastle United 1, West Ham United 3. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a through ball following a fast break.

    Goal! Newcastle United 1, West Ham United 3. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a through ball following a fast break.

    Goal! Newcastle United 1, West Ham United 3. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a through ball following a fast break.

    Goal! Newcastle United 1, West Ham United 3. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a through ball following a fast break.

    Goal! Newcastle United 1, West Ham United 3. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a through ball following a fast break.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    47' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Emerson.

    News sports football Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023
