Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Newcastle United and West Ham United at Newcastle United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Newcastle United 4: West Ham United 3 Goal Scorers: Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(6'),Michail Antonio-West Ham United(21'),Mohammed Kudus-West Ham United(45'+10'),Jarrod Bowen-West Ham United(48'),Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(77'),Harvey Barnes-Newcastle United(83'),Harvey Barnes-Newcastle United(90'),
Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Match Ends
It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Newcastle United 4: West Ham United 3. Goal Scorers: Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(6'),Michail Antonio-West Ham United(21'),Mohammed Kudus-West Ham United(45'+10'),Jarrod Bowen-West Ham United(48'),Alexander Isak-Newcastle United(77'),Harvey Barnes-Newcastle United(83'),Harvey Barnes-Newcastle United(90'),
90'+11' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Second Half ends
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 4, West Ham United 3.
90'+9' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+9' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Emerson (West Ham United).
90'+8' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).Dan Burn (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+7' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a cross.
90'+6' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Newcastle United vs West Ham United Match Updates: secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United).
90'+4' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Danny Ings replaces Vladimír Coufal.
90' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Newcastle United 4, West Ham United 3. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
89' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jacob Murphy.
89' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jacob Murphy.
87' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Harvey Barnes is caught offside.
83' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces James Ward-Prowse.
83' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces James Ward-Prowse.
83' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Newcastle United 3, West Ham United 3. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak with a through ball.
82' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Kalvin Phillips (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.Foul by Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United).
80' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.Foul by Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United).
77' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023: Penalty Goal
Goal! Newcastle United 2, West Ham United 3. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
76' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: contentious referee decisions
VAR Decision: Penalty Newcastle United.
74' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: penalty lost
Penalty conceded by Kalvin Phillips (West Ham United) after a foul in the penalty area.
76' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: contentious referee decisions
VAR Checking: Newcastle United Penalty.
74' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
74' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
72' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Gordon with a cross.
71' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, West Ham United. Lucas Paquetá is caught offside.
69' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Kalvin Phillips replaces Michail Antonio.
67' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Harvey Barnes replaces Miguel Almirón because of an injury.
67' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
67' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).
65' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
63' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
61' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.
59' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Emerson.
57' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
57' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Lewis Hall replaces Emil Krafth.
57' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Elliot Anderson replaces Joe Willock.
56' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Miguel Almirón replaces Tino Livramento because of an injury.
55' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Tino Livramento (Newcastle United).
54' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Tino Livramento.
53' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Dan Burn.
53' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal.
51' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Longstaff.
50' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Hand ball by Fabian Schär (Newcastle United).
48' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Newcastle United 1, West Ham United 3. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a through ball following a fast break.
47' Newcastle United vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Emerson.