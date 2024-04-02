Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Live Score, Nottingham Forest 0-0 Fulham EPL 2023

Edit Profile
New Delhi
Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024
    Apr 2, 2024 11:29 PM IST
    Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Nottingham Forest and Fulham at Nottingham Forest's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
    03 Apr, 20240-0
    FulhamFulham
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 2, 2024 11:29 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest played Crystal Palace in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 1-1 whereas Fulham faced Sheffield United in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 3-3.

    Apr 2, 2024 11:15 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Neco Williams, Ola Aina, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andrew Omobamidele, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Chris Wood, Matz Sels.

    Fulham Starting XI -: Harry Wilson, Tosin Adarabioyo, Alex Iwobi, Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Kenny Tete, Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, Sasa Lukic, João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Gonçalves.

    Apr 2, 2024 11:15 PM IST

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Nottingham Forest and Fulham. The match is scheduled to take place today at Nottingham Forest home ground, kicking off at 12:15 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

