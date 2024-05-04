Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Sheffield United 0-0 Nottingham Forest EPL 2023
Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Sheffield United 0-0 Nottingham Forest EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Sheffield United 0: Nottingham Forest 0...Read More
9' Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Osborn.
7' Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Ben Brereton (Sheffield United).
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5' Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United).
Danilo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2' Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
1' Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
Cameron Archer (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Arsenal - 83 points
2. Manchester City - 79 points
3. Liverpool - 75 points
4. Aston Villa - 67 points
As of now, Sheffield United are placed at 20 in the league table, while Nottingham Forest are at 17.
Sheffield United played Newcastle United in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 5-1 whereas Nottingham Forest faced Manchester City Football Club in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 2-0.
Sheffield United Starting XI -: Cameron Archer, Ben Brereton, Auston Trusty, Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks, Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, Jayden Bogle, Wes Foderingham, Gustavo Hamer, Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Willy-Arnaud Boly, Ola Aina, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Gonzalo Montiel, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Chris Wood, Matz Sels.
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest. The match is scheduled to take place today at Sheffield United home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.