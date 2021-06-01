Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Scotland's Fleck out of warmup after positive COVID-19 test
John Fleck in action. File(AP)
Reuters
JUN 01, 2021

Scotland midfielder John Fleck will miss their friendly international against the Netherlands on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish FA said.

Fleck returned the positive test at the Scottish team's base camp in Spain and was self-isolating in line with Spanish government guidelines, the Scottish FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The rest of the squad was retested for COVID-19 and returned negative results today," the statement added.

The positive test means Fleck might also miss Scotland's final European Championship warm-up match against Luxembourg on Sunday.

Scotland open their Euro 2020 Group D campaign against Czech Republic on June 14. England and Croatia are the other teams in the group.

