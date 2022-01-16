Everton fire Rafa Benitez after 200 days as manager
- Everton has won just once in the league since the end of September, with the defeat at Carrow Road leaving the team in 15th place.
Published on Jan 16, 2022 08:57 PM IST
AP | , Liverpool
Rafa Benitez was fired as Everton manager on Sunday following a 2-1 loss to Norwich in the Premier League that plunged the team closer to the relegation zone.
Benitez was a contentious appointment in the offseason owing to his close links with Everton’s local rival, Liverpool, which he managed from 2004-10 and led to a Champions League title in 2005.
Everton has won just once in the league since the end of September, with the defeat at Carrow Road leaving the team in 15th place — six points above the relegation zone — and fans angry.
The decision was taken to end Benitez's reign after 200 days in charge.
Topics