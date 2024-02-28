France President meets PSG's Kylian Mbappe, says 'you're going to create problems' amid potential Real Madrid move

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe met French President Emmanuel Macron & the Emir of Qatari at Elysee Palace for a dinner on Tuesday night. The French president organised a meal on Tuesday in honour of Sheikh Tamim as he also invited Mbappe and PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi to join. Although Mbappe's ongoing saga regarding leaving PSG next season was not the topic of the dinner but Macron did have a short word with him when the two met. Kylian Mbappe meets France's President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace.

Mbappe, who is known for having good relations with the French president, shook Macron's hands after arriving at the gala dinner as the latter shared his concern over the PSG star's latest transfer rumours.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“You are going to create more problems for us”, Macron told Mbappe.

Macron has stepped into the club's matters in the past as he was one of the few who convinced Mbappe to sign his last PSG contract when he was close to joining his dream club Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old, who is the main man for PSG, has netted 32 goals this season in as many matches thus far.

Meanwhile, with his contract expiring after the end of the season, the French superstar is once again heavily linked to a move to Santiago Bernabeu. Several media outlets have already reported that he has informed PSG about his decision to leave the club after the season as Real Madrid remain the top contender to sign him.

Mbappe has never hidden his admiration since childhood for Real Madrid, who are favourites to land one of world football's biggest talents.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has already stated that the Los Blancos are very close to signing the 2023 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner.

"Knowing that he is leaving PSG, there is a 99 percent chance that Mbappe will sign for Real. But I don't know if he has already signed," the La Liga president Tebas said.

However, PSG manager Luis Enrique has started planning the club without Mbappe as he took him off in the 65th minute with PSG losing against Rennes. His replacement Goncalo Ramos scored an injury-time penalty to help the club drew the Ligue 1 game.

"It's very simple, sooner or later, when it happens, we have to get used to playing without Kylian," Luis Enrique told the post-match press conference.

"When I want him to play, I'll play him, and when I don't, same thing," the Spaniard added.