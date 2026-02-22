Furious Lionel Messi stopped by Luis Suarez from confronting officials after nightmare start of season

Inter Miami were beaten 3-0 by LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in their 2026 Major League Soccer opener. LAFC’s goals came through David Martínez, Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz as Miami struggled to find control, rhythm or sustained threat. Son Heung-min, one of the headline attractions for the fixture, was also part of the pre-match buzz as LAFC’s marquee name for the new season.

Lionel Messi’s first MLS night of 2026 with Inter Miami CF began with hype and ended with heat. The Argentine was central to the build-up, but the match quickly slipped away from Miami as Los Angeles FC seized control. By full-time, it wasn’t just the 3-0 scoreline that had people talking - it was Messi’s visible anger in the moments that followed.

But it was what happened after the final whistle that turned into the bigger talking point. Video clips circulating on social media appeared to show Messi walking quickly toward the officials’ area, visibly furious, before Luis Suárez stepped in to restrain him and guide him away. In the footage, Suárez can be seen holding Messi back as teammates and staff converge, attempting to diffuse the situation. Messi reportedly was upset with the referee’s decisions and left the pitch angry about the officiating after the loss.

Mascherano admits work needed as Messi future talk resurfaces Miami head coach Javier Mascherano struck a controlled tone when reflecting on the opener, effectively conceding there was plenty for his team to improve. The message was simple: take whatever positives exist, correct the mistakes, and move forward quickly - because the season won’t wait for anyone.

Messi is contracted at Inter Miami through 2028, but the idea of a return to Argentina continues to follow him. Newell’s Old Boys vice-president Juan Manuel Medina was quoted as saying the club is working on the possibility of Messi playing for them in the first half of 2027, while stressing there is no certainty.

For Miami, though, the priority is immediate. A 3-0 opening defeat is a loud warning, not a blip to brush off. And the sight of Suárez physically pulling Lionel Messi away from a confrontation only sharpened the message: the pressure - and the emotion - is already high.