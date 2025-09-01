Javier Mascherano accuses Seattle Sounders of instigating Luis Suarez in violent Inter Miami brawl

Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami players found themselves in controversy on Sunday, after losing 0-3 to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final. Definitely not used to losing, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets were left fuming as Sounders' players celebrated after the final whistle. Javier Mascherano, head coach of Inter Miami CF, looks on during the Leagues Cup Final match.(Getty Images via AFP)

Suarez approached 20-year-old midfielder Obed Vargas, and grabbed him in a headlock, which led to Seattle players coming to separate the pair. Suarez was visibly annoyed, and he began to argue with opposition players as Vargas began to laugh and celebrate more. Sergio Busquets came running to intervene, but ended up punching Vargas on the face, who fell to the ground, and it triggered a massive brawl between both teams.

Lionel Messi, who was invisible throughout the match, decided not to join, and simply stood and stared at the players involved in the brawl.

Speaking after the match, Mascherano rushed to the former Barcelona striker's defense and said, "Nobody likes that at the end of the game there are this kind of actions, when there is a reaction, there may be a provocation, but I do not know what happened."

"We want to go as high as possible and try to win the MLS Cup."

Meanwhile, Suarez was also caught by the cameras, in what looked like he spat at a Seattle support staff member.

Commenting on the heavy defeat, Mascherano remarked, "In matches like these, details are decisive. The first few minutes cost us the game. We tried to grow into it, but unfortunately, we conceded in the first half. In the second half, we dominated and created chances."

"The 3-0 scoreline is too heavy. We took risks, and their second goal effectively ended the game," he added.