Geoff Hurst's hat-trick and a ghost goal: How Wembley held its breath in 1966 FIFA World Cup final

The FIFA World Cup is one tournament where excellence is witnessed with each passing game. There have been several noteworthy individual performances over the years, but nothing comes close to the show that was put on by Geoff Hurst in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final between England and West Germany at Wembley Stadium. The summit clash that took place 60 years ago is etched into the sport's folklore. At the heart of the event, there stood one man, and he was none other than Geoff Hurst. The England forward still remains the only man to score a hat-trick in a men's World Cup final. There have been several legends who have played the sport since. Be it Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, no one has achieved what Hurst did back in the day. England defeated West Germany in 1966 to win the FIFA World Cup (FIFA- X)

Hurst's achievement remains untouched, and one cannot forget the noise heard inside Wembley. However, one question remains unanswered: “Did the ball cross the line?”

England and West Germany were on equal footing at extra time. The scoreline was tied at 2-2 in the final on July 30, 1966. The final had already lived up to the billing. Hurst had already scored one goal, and Martin Peters had seemingly won the title. However, Germany's Wolfgang Weber equalised with seconds remaining, and the game had to progress to extra time.

Also Read: Lionel Messi to lead Argentina's World Cup title defence; Paulo Dybala, Franco Mastantuono miss out

And it was then that the moment came, still debated to this day. Eleven minutes into extra time, Alan Ball made a cross from the right, leading to Hurst turning sharply and smashing a shot against the underside of the crossbar. The cameras captured the ball bouncing down, and it seemed the German defenders cleared it. However, England players started celebrating, hinting towards a goal.

Swiss referee Gottfried Dienst hesitated before consulting his Soviet linesman, Tofiq Bahramov and eventually a goal was given, much to the dismay of West Germany. As soon as the goal was given, the entire stadium erupted.