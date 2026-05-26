Hand of God, feet of fire: The afternoon Diego Maradona made scandal and genius inseparable

Forty years on, one afternoon in Mexico City still defines what football can be - Scandalous, sublime and utterly unforgettable. Diego Maradona with the 1986 World Cup trophy. (X images)

The biggest World Cup in history is weeks away. Forty-eight nations, 104 matches, three host countries - the United States, Canada and Mexico, a tournament expanded so wide it can barely hold its own ambition. The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will again host matches. Which means the grass of a ground that witnessed the most talked about eight minutes in football history will once more host the world’s game.

Forty years ago, on a sun-hammered June afternoon at the same Azteca, a stocky Argentine with a number 10 on his back compressed genius and deception in a single half, scored two goals that could not be more different, and sent his country to a World Cup final they would win. No single afternoon has shaped the sport’s mythology more.

The stage required context even then. The game was held four years after the Falklands War between Argentina and the United Kingdom, a key part of the intense rivalry between the two nations. Argentina had invaded the Falkland Islands, or Las Malvinas - the name you use determines your allegiance, a British overseas territory some 300 miles off the Argentinian coast. Hundreds had died on both sides. The wound was four years old and still raw. This was not just a quarter-final.

The fist of a nation It was June 22, 1986. The Estadio Azteca was buzzing with tension as Argentina and England faced off. The first half had settled nothing. Then, six minutes into the second half, Diego Maradona initiated an attack before the ball was lobbed back in his direction by English midfielder Steve Hodge. Instead of his head making contact, it was his left hand, subtly flicking the ball past the goalkeeper, Peter Shilton. To the disbelief of the English players, the referee failed to see the handball, allowing the goal to stand.

England’s players erupted. The Argentine players, including Maradona himself, were rather calmer about it. “I was waiting for my teammates to embrace me, and no one came,” he later recalled. “I told them, ‘Come hug me, or the referee isn’t going to allow it.’”

After the match, when asked directly, he offered the line that would outlive him. “A little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God.” The phrase stuck. The legend followed. Years later, Maradona acknowledged he had illegally handled the ball, saying he considered the goal symbolic revenge for Argentina’s defeat in the Falklands War.

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