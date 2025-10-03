HT Kick Off: Court warriors

Last October, Mohun Bagan Super Giant pulled out of the Asian Champions League 2 tie against Tractor FC citing heightened conflict between Iran and Israel as reason for not travelling to Tabriz. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided that the storied Indian club had withdrawn from the continent’s second tier competition. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been axed from Asian Champions League 2. (mohunbagansg on X)

Almost one year to the date, AFC did likewise after Mohun Bagan said they were not going for the tie to Sepahan. Explaining their decision, the club also said last Saturday that they had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to seek a fair resolution. Like last year, it was normal service in Iran football with matches being conducted in the Persian Gulf Pro League and in Asian competitions. Unlike last year, they were not happening with Iran firing missiles at Israel in the backdrop.

Terse message

So, what happened this time? Beyond a statement terse and confusing, Mohun Bagan have conveyed little to their supporters. Showing the kind of cohesion they could not against Ahal FK, some of their players did speak on social media. Using an AFC statement from 2020, Subhasish Bose even asked whether being a club from India led to the match not being shifted to a neutral venue? Jamie Maclaren said on Instagram that Australians cannot travel to Iran.

Then through selective, anonymous drip feeds to the media, Mohun Bagan conveyed that they had repeatedly contacted the Indian Embassy in Iran and AFC but received no response from either. Exactly what was sought from the embassy was not explained nor why the officials at the club were sharing what had the look and feel of a self-goal.

Mohun Bagan knew from August 15 when the draw for ACL2 was made that they would have to travel to Iran. The club have not detailed what they did in the 45 days in between and why they could not get a special insurance cover like the India cricket team did on their tour of Pakistan in 2004. Before Mohun Bagan played Ahal, head coach Jose Molina spoke of trying to show that they were great not just in India. There is little to suggest that Iran is less safe now than when Molina said what he did. Unless CAS decides otherwise, Mohun Bagan face a fine and ban or both from AFC.

Opinions on social media can shift 180 degrees in a heartbeat but right now, the mood among many Mohun Bagan supporters is somewhere between embarrassment and anger, more of the latter. Reports on social media of some players heading off to a short holiday abroad have not helped. This term, Mohun Bagan have refused to release players for India assignments and said they would not play the Durand Cup and the IFA Shield before changing their mind on both. Such stands do not exactly convey that a club is keen on making the most of so little football on offer.

By the time they take part in the Super Cup, on which they have written to All India Football Federation (AIFF) asking for a reduction on the number of foreigners, Mohun Bagan’s expensively assembled squad will have played five matches in over two months. Pep Guardiola saying Rodri is not fit yet to play three matches in one week and FIFPRO talking about players not getting enough time to rest and recover feel like they are happening in another world, in another sport.

FC Goa have lost both their matches in ACL2 0-2. (AIFF)

The move to CAS came when the ink had barely dried on the Supreme Court’s judgment on the constitution of the AIFF. It is another chapter in the Indian football story which has seen more action in courts than on the pitch. Appointments stay questioned, clubs have complained against relegation, sought intervention from CAS to claim a title and are still waiting for the trophy despite a verdict in their favour.

In all this trying to get the conversation back to football seems an almost Sisyphean task. Consider this: the only ISL team getting any competitive action over the next three weeks is FC Goa, who lost again in ACL2, and they will be playing once.

Play of the week