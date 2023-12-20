'I said it from the first day Greenwood arrived...': Getafe manager drops massive statement on Manchester United loanee

Getafe staged a stunning fightback to hold Atletico Madrid in a 3-3 draw, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday. The hosts began with a huge setback as central defender Stefan Savic received a red card in the 38th-minute. But then Griezmann settled Atletico's nerves with a goal in the 44th-minute. Atletico Madrid's Spanish defender Mario Hermoso fights for the ball with Getafe's English forward Mason Greenwood.(AFP)

In the second-half, former Real Madrid player Borja Mayoral equalised for Getafe in the 53rd-minute, followed by Alvaro Morata making it 2-1 for Atletico in the 63rd-minute. Then, Griezmann converted a penalty (69') to complete his brace as 10-men Atletico raced to a 3-1 lead.

It looked like Atletico were cruising to victory but Getafe had other plans as Oscar Rodriguez pulled one back in the 87th-minute. Then Mayoral scored once again in stoppage time as the match finished in a 3-3 draw.

After the match, Getafe manager Jose Bordalas hailed the impact of Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood, who was pivotal in their comeback. Playing on the right-side of Getafe's attack, Greenwood was a constant threat for Atletico's defence.

"A fantastic game, like the whole team. I said it from the first day he arrived, he is a fantastic player, who would reach his best level little by little, we have treated him really well and the whole team has played a great game," said Bordalas.

"We were punished for some mistakes in the goals, but we are proud of the team's play. Football lovers will have enjoyed the game and the impression of a team that has not given up, having conceded the goals the way we did, after having equalised, dominated — any team would have given up at 3-1, but this team never gives up," he added.

Greenwood has been in good form after moving to Spain on loan. Getafe have made their intentions clear that they would like to extend the Englishman's stay in Spain, beyond the current deal. But United haven't made a decision on his future yet.