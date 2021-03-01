IND USA
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta: File photo(AP)
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta: File photo(AP)
'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta

Leicester took an early lead through Youri Tielemans, but goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win, lifting them one place up to 10th on 37 points from 26 games.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:37 PM IST

Arsenal have shown improvement in recent months and are heading in the right direction, manager Mikel Arteta said after Sunday's comeback Premier League victory at Leicester City revived their hopes of securing European qualification for next season.

Leicester took an early lead through Youri Tielemans, but goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win, lifting them one place up to 10th on 37 points from 26 games.

Victory at King Power Stadium was Arsenal's second successive win following Thursday's Europa League victory over Benfica, which sealed a last-16 berth for the north London side with an aggregate 4-3 result.

"The team is clearly improving, it's taking a direction I like," Arteta said.

"We are still giving things to the opposition. It's something we have to eradicate to give ourselves the best possible chance.

"It's about how we played against top-quality opposition ... I'm proud about winning but obviously the way we've done it.

"The way we are playing looks much closer to what we want. The way the team is evolving, we have some consistency in recent months."

Arsenal travel to face 15th-placed Burnley on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
