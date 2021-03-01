'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta
Arsenal have shown improvement in recent months and are heading in the right direction, manager Mikel Arteta said after Sunday's comeback Premier League victory at Leicester City revived their hopes of securing European qualification for next season.
Leicester took an early lead through Youri Tielemans, but goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe helped Arsenal to a 3-1 win, lifting them one place up to 10th on 37 points from 26 games.
Victory at King Power Stadium was Arsenal's second successive win following Thursday's Europa League victory over Benfica, which sealed a last-16 berth for the north London side with an aggregate 4-3 result.
"The team is clearly improving, it's taking a direction I like," Arteta said.
"We are still giving things to the opposition. It's something we have to eradicate to give ourselves the best possible chance.
"It's about how we played against top-quality opposition ... I'm proud about winning but obviously the way we've done it.
"The way we are playing looks much closer to what we want. The way the team is evolving, we have some consistency in recent months."
Arsenal travel to face 15th-placed Burnley on Saturday.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I had no doubt of our togetherness: Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leverkusen top four hopes dealt another blow in 2-1 defeat by Freiburg
- Bayer Leverkusen slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlético Madrid wins again, stays 5 points ahead in Spain
- An own-goal by Alfonso Pedraza in the first half and a goal by forward João Félix in the second helped Atlético end a three-game winless streak and rebuild its lead over second-place Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool beats Sheffield United 2-0 to end EPL losing run
- A series of fine first-half saves from Sheffield goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale kept the defending champions at bay in the first half.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draw at Chelsea a sign that United title bid has fallen away
- A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top 47 days earlier.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bale double helps Tottenham crush Burnley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal rekindle European hopes with 3-1 win at Leicester
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona's Pedri faces spell out after muscle injury
- Pedri has been a mainstay in the Barca side playing 37 matches in all competitions this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC says it will cease operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kylian Mbappe nets double as PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus' away day blues continue as Verona earn draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have got talent, I needed time to show it, says Hyderabad FC’s Liston Colaco
- Young Goan talks about why he moved and how his first proper season in Indian Super League has gone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox