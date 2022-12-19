‘Incredible from Mbappe but…’: Peter Crouch pulls a cheeky joke on Kylian's World Cup stunner with 16-year-old pic

France failed to defend the World Cup title against Argentina in the final on Sunday evening, but Kylian Mbappe displayed sublime form. The French forward scored a hattrick, helping his side bounce back twice in the contest.

Out of the three goals he scored, two came from the penalty spots, while the other, which was his second of the match, was nothing short of a masterclass. After receiving a lofted pass by Marcus Thuram, Mbappe connected a powerful volley from the right of the D, which hit Emiliano Martinez's palms before blasting into the opposite corner.

Taking note of Mbappe's scintillating finish, Peter Crouch, former England and Liverpool striker, made a cheeky joke but in the right spirits. The ex-footballer shared a 16-year-old photo of him, and wrote: “Incredible from Mbappe but I was doing this shit in 2006.”

Incredible from Mbappe but I was doing this shit in 2006 pic.twitter.com/eaRIH90Fgc — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 18, 2022

Crouch, a tall and lanky striker, did use to score some of the stunning goals during his prime. He has left fans stunned with his stylish scissor or bicycle finishes on several instances. He made 42 appearances in England colours, in which he netted 22 goals. He also played for seven Premier League teams during his career, where he scored a total of 106 goals from 467 appearances.

Meanwhile, Mbappe became the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hattrick in a World Cup final.

The young striker finished the World Cup as the leading goalscorer. He was awarded with the Golden Boot for the eight goals he scored during the course of the tournament.

Lionel Messi, who finally got his hands on the coveted World Cup trophy, scored twice on Sunday and finished one goal behind Mbappe. He was awarded with the Golden Ball for his seven goals and three assists.

