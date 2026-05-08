Suzhou , India brightened their prospects of a historic quarterfinal berth in the AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup with a commanding 4-0 victory against Lebanon in their final Group B fixture at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre here on Friday. India trounce Lebanon in U-17 Asian Cup, brighten historic quarterfinal prospects

Pritika Barman , Alva Devi Senjam , and Joya were the goal-scorers for India.

Pritika starred for the Young Tigresses with a brace, while Senjam and Joya also found the net as India registered their first win in the tournament since 2005.

The emphatic win put India in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals as one of the tournament's two best third-placed teams.

They are now on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time in 21 years.

The emphatic victory leaves India in pole position for a place in the quarter-finals as one of the tournament's two best third-placed teams. India stand on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in 21 years.

Following the result, Philippines would need to defeat Chinese Taipei by 12 goals, while Chinese Taipei would require a 13-goal victory.

Knowing only a win would keep their qualification hopes alive, India, who made only one change from their last game, with Anushka Kumari replacing Pearl Fernandes, began with intent.

Divyani Linda launched a long ball forward from right-back, which Pritika controlled brilliantly before twisting past Lebanon defender Joya Bou Assaf.

The winger then unleashed a superb left-footed strike beyond goalkeeper Marie Joe Chebly to hand India the perfect start.

India nearly doubled their lead moments later when Anushka found space inside the box, but her effort was well saved by Marie.

Pritika continued to trouble the Lebanese defence and came close to grabbing her second in the 16th minute, only to be denied again by the goalkeeper.

Redima Devi Chingkhamayum threaded a pass towards Alva Devi Senjam at the edge of the box, and the forward surged past Gianna Frangieh before calmly slotting the ball beyond the advancing goalkeeper to give India a 2-0 advantage at half-time.

India resumed the second half with the same attacking intensity and continued to push Lebanon deeper into their own half.

The Young Tigresses controlled possession for long spells and looked dangerous whenever they advanced through the flanks.

Their dominance was rewarded through a moment of individual brilliance from Joya.

Receiving the ball on the left wing, the substitute displayed excellent close control before cutting inside, skipping past two defenders and curling a fine right-footed strike into the net to make it 3-0.

India sealed an outstanding performance with Pritika completing her brace.

Breaking forward from the right wing, she drove into the penalty area unchallenged before calmly finishing past Marie to put the result beyond doubt.

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