India vs Kuwait Live Streaming: When and Where to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers live online and on TV in India?

Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, will host one of the most emotional matches in Indian football history as Sunil Chhetri is set to play his farewell match against Kuwait on Thursday in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Chhetri, who is one of the most iconic figures in the Indian football, has announced his retirement and will last play versus Kuwait. Sunil Chhetri will be playing his final match against Kuwait.(AFP)

The Indian team will be highly motivated to give Chhetri a perfect farewell with a win at Salt Lake Stadium to get into the final-18 stage of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time.

The Blue Tigers are placed at the second spot in their group A behind Qatar (12 points) with four points from four games. However, they are ahead of Afghanistan on goal difference and their next-opponent Kuwait, who have three points.

In his 19-year-long illustrious career, Chhetri has carried the footballing hopes of a nation labelled as the 'sleeping giant' of world football.

With 94 goals from 150 appearances and a dozen trophies in his cabinet, the diminutive Indian captain is a bonafide legend of the game. And it will be an evening of high emotions at the venue where his professional football career took shape with Mohun Bagan in the early 2000s.

Here are the live-streaming details of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers:

When will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between India and Kuwait be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between India and Kuwait will be played on Thursday June 6.

Where will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between India and Kuwait be held?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between India and Kuwait will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

What time will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between India and Kuwait be telecast in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between India and Kuwait will be telecast at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between India and Kuwait in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between India and Kuwait will be telecast on Sports18 1 (Both SD and HD) channels, along with Sports18 3 (SD).

Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between India and Kuwait be available?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between India and Kuwait will be available on JioCinema.