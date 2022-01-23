Home / Sports / Football / India-Chinese Taipei Women's Asian Cup match called off after 12 home team players test Covid positive
India-Chinese Taipei Women's Asian Cup match called off after 12 home team players test Covid positive

The Group A match not taking place means the hosts' chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the 12-nation premier continental showpiece are bleak.
Indian football team(Twitter/@IndianFootball)
Indian football team(Twitter/@IndianFootball)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 07:47 PM IST
PTI

India's AFC Women's Asian Cup group A match against Chinese Taipei was on Sunday called off minutes before kickoff after as many as 12 players from the home team tested positive for COVID-19 and two were laid low by injuries.

A top source of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the development to PTI following which the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also issued a statement.

"Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei," the AFC stated.

The Group A match not taking place means the hosts' chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the 12-nation premier continental showpiece are bleak.

The match was to take place at the DY Patil Stadium.

India were held to a goalless draw by Iran in their tournament-opener and there were a couple of COVID cases in the team even before that game. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
