Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders players trade punches in heated brawl; Luis Suarez spits at staff, Lionel Messi stays away

Things got out of control after Seattle Sounders stunned Inter Miami 3-0 in the League Cup final on Monday. The players of both teams engaged in an on-field brawl. The tension boiled over after the final whistle of the League Cup final, as a video emerged showing the players of both teams throwing punches at each other, with some even resorting to choking. The clash soon drew in team staff as well, and Miami’s seasoned names—Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets—were also caught up in the scuffle. Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players clash in a fiery post-match brawl.(X Image)

The security and match officials tried quite hard to separate the two teams, but the brawl only got intense with players hunting each other in a pack.

Another clip showed Luis Suarez spitting at a Seattle Sounders staff member, adding an ugly footnote to his otherwise illustrious career. In contrast, Argentine legend Lionel Messi stayed away from the chaos, with footage capturing him warmly congratulating and embracing Seattle’s Cristian Roldan.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami's listless performance in the League Cup final saw Messi miss out on his 47th trophy. The Argentine was well contained by the Seattle defenders, who worked in a pack to restrict the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Suarez created a couple of chances in the second half, but things didn't work out for Miami in front of the goal.

Also Read - Lionel Messi misses out on 47th trophy as listless Inter Miami suffer loss against Seattle Sounders in Leagues Cup final

Seattle Sounders script their name in history

The Sounders etched their name in history as the first MLS side to claim every major North American title. Their decorated cabinet already features two MLS Cups, a Supporters’ Shield, four US Open Cups, and a CONCACAF Champions Cup. The latest victory came in front of 69,314 fans, smashing the previous Leagues Cup attendance record of 50,675. It also set a new benchmark for a Sounders home match at Lumen Field, surpassing the 69,274 turnout for the 2019 MLS Cup final against Toronto.

Osaze De Rosario opened the scoring in the 26th minute, while Alex Roldan added a penalty in the second half. Paul Rothrock capped the scoring for the Sounders to seal a massive win in the big-ticket finale.

The victory earned Seattle direct entry to the round of 16 in the regional tournament that will decide one 2029 FIFA Club World Cup berth.