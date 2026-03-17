Iran begins ‘negotiations’ with FIFA, wants World Cup matches to be moved from the US to Mexico

“We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico,” he added.

"When (US President Donald) Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said in remarks posted on the X account.

The Iranian football federation is working closely with FIFA, and the negotiations have begun to relocate the team's upcoming World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico. Iran has cited the reason as the ongoing conflict in West Asia, where the tensions continue to flare between Iran and the USA/Israel. The development was confirmed on Tuesday by Iran's embassy in Mexico. Iran's participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup is unclear ever since the war began in the Middle East last month.

Speaking of Iran, the team is placed in Group G alongside New Zealand, Egypt, and Belgium. Iran is scheduled to begin its campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles, and its next game against Belgium is also scheduled to be played at the same venue. Iran's last group stage game against Egypt is scheduled to go ahead in Seattle.

According to the news agency AFP, Iran's base camp for the tournament is currently scheduled to be located in Tucson, Arizona.

Last week, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, triggered backlash after saying Iran would be welcome in the country for the World Cup, but they should not travel for the tournament "for their own life and safety."

His comments came after FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave assurances that Trump had promised him the Iranian team would be welcome in the US for the FIFA World Cup.

After Trump's comments on social media, Iran hit back, saying, "No one can exclude Iran's national team from the World Cup."

Earlier this year, the United States and Israel went on the offensive against Iran, and the latter responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory and American targets across the Middle East.

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be played in the USA, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.