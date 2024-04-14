Edit Profile
New Delhi280C
Sunday, Apr 14, 2024
    Goa vs Chennaiyin Live Score, Goa 0-0 Chennaiyin ISL 2023

    Apr 14, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Goa vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Goa v/s Chennaiyin match
    Goa vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023
    Goa vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023

    Goa vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Goa and Chennaiyin at Goa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    GoaGoa
    14 Apr, 20240-0
    ChennaiyinChennaiyin
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 14, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Goa vs Chennaiyin Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Mumbai City - 47 points

    2. Mohun Bagan - 42 points

    3. Odisha - 39 points

    4. Goa - 39 points

    Apr 14, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    Goa vs Chennaiyin Match Updates:

    As of now, Goa are placed at 4 in the league table, while Chennaiyin are at 7.

    Apr 14, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Goa vs Chennaiyin Match Updates:

    Goa played Hyderabad FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Win 4-0 whereas Chennaiyin faced Jamshedpur FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Win 2-1.

    Apr 14, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    Goa vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Goa and Chennaiyin. The match is scheduled to take place today at Goa home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

