Monday, Apr 1, 2024
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, Hyderabad 0-2 Mumbai ISL 2023

    Apr 1, 2024 8:03 PM IST
    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, Hyderabad 0-2 Mumbai ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Hyderabad v/s Mumbai match. Results of the game for now Hyderabad 0: Mumbai 2
    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023
    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023

    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, Hyderabad 0-2 Mumbai ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Hyderabad and Mumbai at Hyderabad's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Hyderabad 0: Mumbai 2 Goal Scorers: Lallianzuala Chhangte-Mumbai City FC(18'),Mehtab Singh-Mumbai City FC(31'),

    HyderabadHyderabad
    01 Apr, 20240-2First half
    MumbaiMumbai
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 1, 2024 8:03 PM IST

    31' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Mehtab Singh
    Thaer Krouma
    Mumbai City FC

    Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Mumbai City FC 2. Mehtab Singh (Mumbai City FC) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Thaer Krouma with a cross following a corner.

    Apr 1, 2024 8:01 PM IST

    31' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Sajad Parray.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:57 PM IST

    26' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: Free kick

    Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC).

    Apr 1, 2024 7:57 PM IST

    26' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Makan Chothe.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:55 PM IST

    24' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by João Victor.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:55 PM IST

    24' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Alex Saji
    Hyderabad FC

    Alex Saji (Hyderabad FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:55 PM IST

    23' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Alex Saji (Hyderabad FC).

    Jorge Pereyra Díaz (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    23' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jorge Pereyra Díaz.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    22' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Vikram Partap Singh (Mumbai City FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jakub Vojtus.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:52 PM IST

    21' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Jorge Pereyra Díaz (Mumbai City FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    18' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, Hyderabad 0-1 Mumbai ISL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Lallianzuala Chhangte
    Mumbai City FC

    Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box following a fast break.

    Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vikram Partap Singh with a through ball following a fast break.

    Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vikram Partap Singh with a through ball following a fast break.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:49 PM IST

    17' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Hyderabad FC. Conceded by Valpuia.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:47 PM IST

    16' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    15' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: Free kick

    Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC).

    Apr 1, 2024 7:41 PM IST

    9' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Alex Saji.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:39 PM IST

    5' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    5' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match (Mumbai City FC).

    Apr 1, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    4' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Akash Mishra (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    4' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Abdul Rabeeh (Hyderabad FC).

    Apr 1, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    3' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Mark Zothanpuia (Hyderabad FC) left footed shot from outside the box.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    2' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:30 PM IST

    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Apr 1, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Mumbai City - 41 points

    2. Mohun Bagan - 39 points

    3. Odisha - 36 points

    4. Goa - 36 points

    Apr 1, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Match Updates:

    As of now, Hyderabad are placed at 12 in the league table, while Mumbai are at 1.

    Apr 1, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Match Updates:

    Hyderabad played Chennaiyin FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Win 1-0 whereas Mumbai faced NorthEast United FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Win 4-1.

    Apr 1, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: lineup

    Hyderabad Starting XI -: Lalchhanhima Sailo, Alex Saji, Laxmikant Kattimani, João Victor de Albuquerque Bruno, Joseph Sunny, Sajad Parray, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Mark Zothanpuia, Makan Chothe, Abdul Rabeeh, Ramhlunchhunga Ramhlunchhunga.

    Mumbai City Starting XI -: Phurba Lachenpa, Jakub Vojtus, Rahul Bheke, Vikram Partap Singh, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Thaer Sami Krouma, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jayesh Rane.

    Apr 1, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Hyderabad and Mumbai. The match is scheduled to take place today at Hyderabad home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    Apr 1, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: lineup

    Hyderabad Starting XI -: Lalchhanhima Sailo, Alex Saji, Laxmikant Kattimani, João Victor de Albuquerque Bruno, Joseph Sunny, Sajad Parray, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Mark Zothanpuia, Makan Chothe, Abdul Rabeeh, Ramhlunchhunga Ramhlunchhunga.

    Mumbai City Starting XI -: Phurba Lachenpa, Jakub Vojtus, Rahul Bheke, Vikram Partap Singh, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Thaer Sami Krouma, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jayesh Rane.

    Apr 1, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Hyderabad and Mumbai. The match is scheduled to take place today at Hyderabad home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

