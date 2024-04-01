Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, Hyderabad 0-2 Mumbai ISL 2023
Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, Hyderabad 0-2 Mumbai ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Hyderabad and Mumbai at Hyderabad's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Hyderabad 0: Mumbai 2 Goal Scorers: Lallianzuala Chhangte-Mumbai City FC(18'),Mehtab Singh-Mumbai City FC(31'),
31' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: goal
Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Mumbai City FC 2. Mehtab Singh (Mumbai City FC) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Thaer Krouma with a cross following a corner.
31' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Sajad Parray.
26' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: Free kick
Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Foul by Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC).
26' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Makan Chothe.
24' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by João Victor.
24' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card
Alex Saji (Hyderabad FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
23' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: Free kick
Foul by Alex Saji (Hyderabad FC).Jorge Pereyra Díaz (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
23' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jorge Pereyra Díaz.
22' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Vikram Partap Singh (Mumbai City FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jakub Vojtus.
21' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Jorge Pereyra Díaz (Mumbai City FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
18' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, Hyderabad 0-1 Mumbai ISL 2023: goal
Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box following a fast break.Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vikram Partap Singh with a through ball following a fast break. Goal! Hyderabad FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vikram Partap Singh with a through ball following a fast break.
17' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Hyderabad FC. Conceded by Valpuia.
16' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
15' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: Free kick
Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Foul by Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC).
9' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Alex Saji.
5' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
5' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay
Delay in match (Mumbai City FC).
4' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Akash Mishra (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Abdul Rabeeh (Hyderabad FC).
3' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Mark Zothanpuia (Hyderabad FC) left footed shot from outside the box.
2' Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Hyderabad vs Mumbai Match Updates:
Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Mumbai City - 41 points
2. Mohun Bagan - 39 points
3. Odisha - 36 points
4. Goa - 36 points
As of now, Hyderabad are placed at 12 in the league table, while Mumbai are at 1.
Hyderabad played Chennaiyin FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Win 1-0 whereas Mumbai faced NorthEast United FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Win 4-1.
Hyderabad vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Hyderabad and Mumbai. The match is scheduled to take place today at Hyderabad home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
