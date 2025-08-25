ISL issue: Solution likely after ‘positive’ AIFF-FSDL meeting

Kolkata: The uncertainty over the men’s Indian football season could end on Thursday. The first meeting in months between All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partners Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) conveyed as much. File image of President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey, during a press conference in New Delhi. (AFP)

“Both parties approached the discussions in a constructive and positive spirit and expressed confidence in arriving at a mutually agreed proposal that will ensure the continued development and progress of football in India,” according to an AIFF statement on Monday evening after a long meeting in Bengaluru between top officials of the federation, FSDL and Reliance Industries. Another meeting is likely on Wednesday.

“The joint proposal will be submitted before the Hon’ble Supreme Court on August 28. The parties will make no further comments while the matter is sub-judice,” the statement said.

Monday’s meeting follows the Supreme Court telling AIFF and FSDL on Friday to resolve the deadlock over the master rights agreement (MRA) by the court’s next hearing on August 28. Negotiations for a new MRA had stopped in April following a Supreme Court observation to not take any major decision pending its judgement on the case about the new AIFF constitution.

According to those tracking the developments, it is possible that the MRA which ends on December 8 will be extended with clauses so that the 2025-26 season can finish with the Asian Football Confederation stipulation of a minimum of 24 matches per season to be part of continental competitions.

The 2025-26 season could start with Super Cup, India’s cup competition, in October with ISL kicking off in December, said a club official on Monday. “It is possible that a short-term and a long-term solution is being looked at by AIFF and FSDL,” said the club official. Given the sensitive nature of the issue, the official requested anonymity.