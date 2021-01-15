ISL: Neville secures draw for SC East Bengal with late equaliser against Kerala
Scott Neville scored with a stunning header in the dying minutes to help SC East Bengal secure a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters in a Hero Indian Super League match at Tilak Maidan, here on Friday.
Jordan Murray put Kerala ahead in the 64th minute before Neville's stoppage-time equaliser (90 5) ensured that SCEB extended their unbeaten run to six games.
The result was a mirror image of the reverse fixture between the two sides when Kerala had punished SCEB with an injury-time equaliser.
The first half was an end-to-end contest, with both sides creating plenty of chances but strikers on either team lacked the finishing.
Both the keepers were tested early on. And it was Kerala who created the first big chance of the game. Receiving a diagonal ball, Murray fired a shot that was parried away by Debjit Majumder.
At the other end, Albino Gomes had to pull off another fine save to stop SCEB from taking the lead, denying Harmanpreet Singh from close range.
SCEB started the second half in control and fashioned a chance soon after the change of ends.
In the 47th minute, Bright Enobakhare drilled a low cross towards the goal from the left but Jessel Carneiro made a crucial goal-line clearance after initially failing to deal with the ball.
But it was Kerala who broke the deadlock moments later after a lapse in concentration from the SCEB defence.
Murray latched on to a long ball from Gomes, beat his marker then slotted past Majumder.
SCEB threw caution to the wind after the goal, making attacking substitutions as they fought their way back into the game.
In the dying minutes, they created a golden chance from a set-piece that could've drawn them level. Ajay Chettri delivered a wonderful cross from a free-kick which substitute Aaron Holloway failed to convert.
But SCEB's persistence finally paid off in injury time as they levelled from a corner. Enobakhare's cross found an unmarked Neville, who buried his header into the net and ensured SCEB went home with a point.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG coach Pochettino tests positive for virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Form goes out the window against Liverpool, says Manchester United's Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dicka, Ralte shine as Real Kashmir earn first win of I-League season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Neville secures draw for SC East Bengal with late equaliser against Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beating Man Utd is enough: Klopp brushes aside impact on title race
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester City's Guardiola looks to set home record straight against Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG need to find consistency in the league, says Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wayne Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic planning talks on extending Milan stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal lack spark as Palace stalemate slows revival
- Arsenal were bidding for a fourth successive league win but could find no way through an obdurate Palace who, if anything, might feel they could have emerged with a win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletic knock out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barcelona
- Athletic Bilbao knocked out defending champion Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG's Mbappe may feel old when facing new Angers prodigy Cho
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa brush aside Jamshedpur FC with clinical outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United's title aspirations set for Anfield acid test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid sends Luka Jovic back to Frankfurt on loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox