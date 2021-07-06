Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semifinal: Mancini lauds Spanish coach and youngsters

International and club coaches are known to play mind-games ahead of big clashes in football. But Italy national team coach Roberto Mancini does not believe in relying on such tactics. Mancini would rather let his players handle the pressure on the pitch. The Italian coach has transformed the Azzurri, as Italy has produced some delightful football on their way to a semi-final berth at Euro 2020.

While the standard of opposition wasn't top notch till the round of 16, their first-half display against top ranked Belgium put a stamp on their quality.

That victory has pretty added the favourites tag to Italy, but Mancini is being cautious ahead of a titanic semi-final battle with Spain. The Italian coach even complimented Spain's young team and their national team coach Luis Enrique.

“I hope it is right [that Italy will win] but we know it won’t be that easy,” he said.

“We know that we need to produce a big performance because Spain are a top side. Despite the fact they have brought through some younger players, they still have an excellent squad and a very capable coach, so it will be a tough match,” Mancini added.

Mancini won a hat-trick of Serie A titles while coaching Inter Milan. He followed that up by guiding Manchester City to their maiden Premier League triumph in 2011-12. He is widely credited for turning Manchester City into a competitive team in the English top flight, which of course was aided by the entry of new owners who have continued to splash a lot of cash in order to get the best players on board.

Mancini was put in charge of Italy's national team after the disastrous 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying debacle.