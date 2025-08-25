Jack Grealish drops blunt verdict on ‘time at Manchester City’ as England winger bags two assists for Everton

Jack Grealish is currently on loan at Everton, having struggled to impress Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The England winger needed a fresh start this season, and it looks like it is working out for him in his new club. Grealish was key as Everton sealed a 2-0 win against Brighton, on Sunday. Everton's Jack Grealish celebrates after the match.(REUTERS)

Grealish also bagged two assists and looks set to have a resurgence this season. Speaking after the win, he said, “The main thing was to enjoy football and enjoy playing every day. I think maybe at times in the last couple of years, I've not fallen out of love, but didn't enjoy football as much as I should.”

“My family said it to me at times when I was at home. That's down to nobody but myself. I absolutely love football, and I want to have that feeling again when you get up on a match day and can't wait to get out there. That's how I felt today, and hopefully my performance showed that.”

Speaking on his time at Manchester City, he said, “It was great. I absolutely loved my time at Man City – I had a great four years there and won a lot of things, but this summer I felt like it was time for a change and, as I've said before, as soon as I spoke to the manager, David Moyes, on FaceTime, I knew this was the place I wanted to come.”

Meanwhile, head coach David Moyes said, “He was game for it; he didn’t try to shirk anything. He didn’t want off after 60 minutes – no chance. He wants to show he’s the real deal.”

“He probably has something to prove. I had something to prove over the years at different times. I think sometimes it gives you that challenge you have to be ready to take. Hopefully, Jack is.”