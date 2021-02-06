IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Jamshedpur face East Bengal in bid to boost playoff prospects
Jacob Tratt of Odisha FC and Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC in fight for the ball during their Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim,(PTI)
Jacob Tratt of Odisha FC and Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC in fight for the ball during their Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim,(PTI)
football

Jamshedpur face East Bengal in bid to boost playoff prospects

The equation is simple for Jamshedpur FC and Owen Coyle. They are four points away from either of the two playoff spots that they can realistically vie for. And they have five games to make up that gap.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Jamshedpur FC will face a despondent SC East Bengal in a bid to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday.

The equation is simple for Jamshedpur FC and Owen Coyle. They are four points away from either of the two playoff spots that they can realistically vie for. And they have five games to make up that gap.

The first of those come when they take on SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium.

After a five-game winless streak threatened their chances of making the playoffs, Jamshedpur managed to get back on track with a win over Odisha FC in their previous game.

However, coach Coyle will know that they need to maintain that momentum till the end of the season if they are to finish in the top four.

"The lads have worked so hard. Take each game at a time and try to be positive and win the game — that's what we have to do," said Coyle.

The one thing that Coyle appears to have got going for him is his defence.

Jamshedpur have now kept three straight clean sheets, a remarkable turnaround considering they conceded eight goals in their previous three matches. But he will need his attack to find form — the winner against Odisha was Jamshedpur's first goal from open play in four games.

The last time these two teams met, East Bengal frustrated Jamshedpur despite being a man down for most of the game. Coyle knows how good Sunday's opponents can be.

"The bottom line is that East Bengal are a very dangerous team," said Coyle.

"They have signed a lot of players. By their own standards, they did not perform as well against Bengaluru. So they will be looking to try and win the game and keep themselves in contention.

"We have to be very respectful of the qualities that they have but also try to impose our qualities. That will be the key to the game."

East Bengal, on the other hand, are in trouble. A loss on Sunday will more or less snuff out their playoff chances. They are winless in five games and they have not scored in three of their last four matches.

East Bengal will also be missing their suspended head coach Robbie Fowler. But assistant coach Tony Grant defended his team's displays in the league so far.

"I don't think it's been tough on the pitch," he said. "When you analyse everything, the team was only put in the ISL at the last minute. We had a two-week pre-season. I think the team has done tremendously."

"We're one point behind Kerala who've had many years to prepare for this year. All the staff and all the players deserve credit for the fight that they have shown and we will carry on showing that fight," Grant added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian super league
app
Close
Jacob Tratt of Odisha FC and Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC in fight for the ball during their Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim,(PTI)
Jacob Tratt of Odisha FC and Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC in fight for the ball during their Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim,(PTI)
football

Jamshedpur face East Bengal in bid to boost playoff prospects

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The equation is simple for Jamshedpur FC and Owen Coyle. They are four points away from either of the two playoff spots that they can realistically vie for. And they have five games to make up that gap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
football

FIFA extends exemptions for players to skip national call-up

AP, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The decision came with 135 national teams set to play World Cup qualifying games in March, and 48 more playing African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts Pool via REUTERS/Rui Vieira/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts Pool via REUTERS/Rui Vieira/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Leicester's Vardy available for Wolves trip

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Vardy, 34, is Leicester's top scorer with 13 goals in all competitions but has missed their last three league games after having surgery in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inter Milan are now one ahead of rivals AC Milan. (Getty Images)
Inter Milan are now one ahead of rivals AC Milan. (Getty Images)
football

Inter Milan go top with 2-0 win at Fiorentina

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:32 AM IST
  • Inter could have added to their tally but saw out the win with ease to reach 47 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kingslay Coman broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.(Getty Images)
Kingslay Coman broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.(Getty Images)
football

Bayern Munich leave for Club World Cup after beating Hertha 1-0

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Bayern stretched their winning run in the league to five games, while Hertha remained in relegation trouble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Players and medical staff surround FC Porto's Nanu after he collided with Belenenses' Stanislav Kritsyuk and leaves the pitch in an ambulance.(REUTERS)
Players and medical staff surround FC Porto's Nanu after he collided with Belenenses' Stanislav Kritsyuk and leaves the pitch in an ambulance.(REUTERS)
football

Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left teammates in tears

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Porto were chasing a late winner in their league meeting when the Guinea-Bissau international looked to latch onto Jesus Corona's cross.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandar Rao Dessai.(ISL)
Mandar Rao Dessai.(ISL)
football

Mandar Rao Dessai overcomes personal tragedy to shine in ISL

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:44 AM IST
  • The 28-year-old from Mapusa was aware of the consequences: going through another 14 days of quarantine upon returning to the bubble and missing quite a few matches in the period for his new club after switching from FC Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, (AP)
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, (AP)
football

Klopp, Guardiola clash over rest time ahead of Anfield game

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Losing to Manchester City on Sunday would leave Liverpool 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's side. After ending Liverpool's three-decade title drought, Klopp could be surrendering the Premier League trophy within a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Borussia Moenchengladbach's Lars Stindl, second from right, celebrates after his goal with Matthias Ginter, left, Hannes Wolf, second left, and Gladbach's Nico Elvedi during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between SV Elversberg and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Ursapharm-Arena an der Kaiserlinde,(AP)
Borussia Moenchengladbach's Lars Stindl, second from right, celebrates after his goal with Matthias Ginter, left, Hannes Wolf, second left, and Gladbach's Nico Elvedi during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between SV Elversberg and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Ursapharm-Arena an der Kaiserlinde,(AP)
football

Gladbach may host Man City outside Germany because of virus

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed that Leipzig can't host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Ajax Amsterdam v Atalanta - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - December 9, 2020 Ajax Amsterdam's Andre Onana REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Ajax Amsterdam v Atalanta - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - December 9, 2020 Ajax Amsterdam's Andre Onana REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 27, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 27, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Chelsea defender Silva an injury doubt for Sheffield United game

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The Brazil international Silva went off in the first half after stretching for the ball. He was replaced by Andreas Christensen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel during the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Modest Tuchel plays down his impact after statement win for Chelsea

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:56 AM IST
After a dreadful run of two wins in eight games which cost club great Frank Lampard his job, Chelsea are suddenly oozing confidence across the pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara look dejected after conceding their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 3, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara look dejected after conceding their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Germany bars Liverpool from coming for the Champions League game

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The German Interior Ministry said Thursday that an application by Leipzig for special permission for Liverpool to enter the country was refused by federal police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 4, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura in action REUTERS/Neil Hall(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 4, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura in action REUTERS/Neil Hall(REUTERS)
football

Tuchel gets better of Mourinho as Chelsea beat Tottenham

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:50 AM IST
German Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard last week, has now seen his side take seven points from his three Premier League games in charge with no goals conceded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastien Haller while playing for West Ham United. (Pool via REUTERS)
Sebastien Haller while playing for West Ham United. (Pool via REUTERS)
football

Admin error sidelines Ajax's Haller from Europa League

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Haller joined Ajax from West Ham over the winter transfer period for 22.5 million euros (USD 26.7 million).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP