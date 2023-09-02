Jurgen Klopp gives ‘Mohamed Salah’ warning to Al Ittihad as Saudi transfer window continues

Liverpool host Aston Villa in their upcoming Premier League match, at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds will be aiming to build on their two-match winning streak after a draw in the opening matchday. With the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, Jurgen Klopp has found it hard to dominate proceedings, which was evident in their 2-1 victory against Newcastle United. Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool.(AP)

Liverpool were trailing 0-1 until the 81st-minute when super-sub Darwin Nunez came to the rescue. The Uruguay international scored in the 81st-minute and third minute of injury time to seal a 2-1 comeback win. Liverpool saw captain Virgin van Dijk receive a red card in the 28th-minute and the arm band was handed to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was responsible for Anthony Gordon's 25th-minute goal. The visitors were left relying on Mohamed Salah, who played key roles in the build-up for both goals and was a threat to the tiring Newcastle defence.

Also Read | Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan from Manchester United

Salah is a crucial cog in Liverpool's current system and his absence could prove to be very costly. The Egyptian has been linked to Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, who have made a massive 200 million pounds bid. There have been reports that the forward is inching towards such a move, but the club have been adamant that he is not for sale.

Speaking ahead of the match against Aston Villa, Klopp was firm about the club's stance on the former Chelsea player. "Mo is super committed, really in training fully there. And in the leadership meetings this week he was fully in. I have to deal with facts, and my fact is: ‘All good, we are here and everything is fine'", he said.

The issue is that the Saudi transfer window is open for another week and Al Ittihad could make another mouth-watering offer for Salah. Transfer deadline day saw Liverpool reject the Saudi side's audacious bid. Meanwhile, Liverpool purchased Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, on a long-term contract from Bayern Munich. He will join Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in a new-look Liverpool midfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan in the final hours. Manchester City completed the signing of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes in a 52 million pounds deal after selling Cole Palmer to Chelsea. Also, Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson joined Tottenham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON