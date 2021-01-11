Juventus' Ronaldo sets record with 15th Serie A goal
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo set another scoring record on Sunday as he became the first player to net at least 15 goals in each of the last 15 seasons in Europe's top five leagues.
The 35-year-old Portuguese fired a low diagonal shot into the bottom corner to seal a 3-1 win for his side against Sassuolo in stoppage time.
It took his tally to 15 goals in 13 Serie A appearances this season, a goal landmark he has reached every year since the 2006-07 campaign, during spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juve.
The record applies to the top five leagues in the UEFA country coefficient: Spain's La Liga, England's Premier League, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1.
Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 and has won back-to-back league titles in Turin, scoring a total of 84 goals in 104 appearances for the club.
The Portugal captain has now netted a remarkable 759 goals for club and country and holds a plethora of individual records.
They include being the all-time top scorer for Real Madrid (450 goals) and the Portugal national team (102), as well as the top scorer in Champions League history (134).This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead
- Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus' Ronaldo sets record with 15th Serie A goal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Referee says should have focused more on Pickford's tackle on Van Dijk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solskjaer hopes to have Pogba, Lindelof and Shaw back for Liverpool game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valencia overcome Valladolid to grab first win since November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crawley stun Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid
- The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Odisha and Chennaiyin trade missed chances, play out goalless draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roma snatches 2-2 draw against title rival Inter Milan
- Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City battle for bragging rights in top-two clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pochettino gets first PSG win as French champions edge closer to Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi, Griezmann net 4 for Barça; Madrid held at Osasuna 0-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox