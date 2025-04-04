Menu Explore
Kevin De Bruyne makes shock announcement; midfielder to leave Manchester City: 'Nothing about this is easy'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2025 05:04 PM IST

Kevin De Bruyne on Friday revealed that he will be leaving Manchester City once his contract expires at the end of the current season. 

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne on Friday revealed that he will be leaving the club once his contract expires at the end of the current season. This comes as a big blow for Pep Guardiola's side, as Kevin de Bruyne helped the Manchester-based club win six Premier League titles and one Champions League title since joining the club in 2015. He was also a part of Manchester City's treble-winning team in the 2022-23 season.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne on Friday revealed that he will be leaving the club(REUTERS)
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne on Friday revealed that he will be leaving the club(REUTERS)

Kevin de Bruyne took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the development.

"Dear Manchester”, De Bruyne confirmed: “Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading. So, I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here – and you deserve to hear it from me first," he wrote in a statement shared on social media.

“This city. This club. These people … gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what – we won EVERYTHING. Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. Manchester will forever be on our kid's passports and, more importantly, in each of our hearts."

Speaking further, he stated, "Football led me to all of you and to this city. Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye … Every story comes to an end but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let’s enjoy these last moments together."

Kevin de Bruyne scored 106 goals in 413 appearances for the club across all competitions. He has started just 19 games this season. The midfielder joined the club in 2015 from VfL Wolfsburg.

Manchester City are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings. The club is 22 points behind table-toppers Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side is one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea. The club will next face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
