Kylian Mbappe nets double as PSG
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe bagged a double as they hammered bottom side Dijon 4-0 away to cut Lille's lead to one point in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Mbappe added to Moise Kean's early opener with Danilo Pereira wrapping it up late on to lift PSG to second on 57 points from 27 games ahead of Lille's home match against Racing Strasbourg on Sunday.
PSG were without the injured Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes but Dijon were never a match for the French champions in a one-sided encounter.
Dijon have 15 points and trail second-bottom Lorient by eight points.
Kean put the visitors in front after six minutes, collecting Abdou Diallo's centre inside the box and firing home a cross-shot.
Mbappe doubled PSG's advantage in the 32nd minute by converting a penalty after Bersant Celina's handball.
The France striker then netted his 18th league goal of the season - his 98th for PSG - six minutes into the second half when he curled a shot past goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi after being played through by Rafinha.
"Kylian is an outstanding player. We were all disappointed after his game against Monaco," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, referring to last weekend's 2-0 home defeat against the principality side.
"He remained calm and he worked to be ready today. For the next games we will assess the conditions of Marco Verratti, Alessandro Florenzi, Mauro Icardi or Leandro Paredes, Sunday or Monday."
Pereira rubbed salt in Dijon's wounds eight minutes from time as he headed home from Julian Draxler's corner.
"We knew we had 12 games to win and this one was the first," added Pochettino.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kylian Mbappe nets double as PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus' away day blues continue as Verona earn draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have got talent, I needed time to show it, says Hyderabad FC’s Liston Colaco
- Young Goan talks about why he moved and how his first proper season in Indian Super League has gone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With NorthEast’s resurgence, Jamil makes a case for Indian coaches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City win 20th straight game to lead EPL by 13 points
- City produced one of their sloppiest displays in recent months but emerged with its winning run intact.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Arsenal's usual story of struggle, a teenager provides some hope
- There have been a few positives to savour for the Arsenal fans, not least in the form of English teenager Bukayo Saka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City's Guardiola is the Heston Blumenthal of football says Moyes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We have got a very good structure of scouting and data at Sevilla: Monchi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NorthEast United qualify for playoffs with best-ever league finish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar injury return on schedule, says PSG boss Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool boss Klopp hopes Henderson will be fit for season run-in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester City's Guardiola hails West Ham resurgence under Moyes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solskjaer backs goal-shy Martial to fire again for Man United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United to face AC Milan in last 16 of Europa League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool's Henderson out until April after surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox