Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid presentation confirmed, set to take place before Euros: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 10, 2024 01:16 PM IST

Real Madrid has long been touted as a possible destination for Kylian Mbappe and they are also the favourites to sign him

Set to depart PSG after the ongoing Ligue 1 season, there has been no announcements regarding Kylian Mbappe's future club. The Frenchman has already informed PSG that he won't be extending his contract, which will see him depart as a free agent.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe applauds at the end of the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match against Real Sociedad.(AFP)
PSG star Kylian Mbappe applauds at the end of the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match against Real Sociedad.(AFP)

The Spanish publication reported that if Mbappe or Real Madrid reach the Champions League final, which is scheduled for June 1, then he will be presented the following week between June 3-6, before joining up with the French team for the Euros. If they don't reach the final, then it will be the week prior to that.

Last June, Mbappe and PSG were at war as the 2018 World Cup winner revealed that he would not be extending his contract. It looked unlikely that he would feature for PSG in the 2023-24 season. But soon, the PSG hierarchy came to an agreement with Mbappe, who decided to represent them for the season.

For the striker, it is not an easy decision as he was born in Paris. He joined PSG on loan initially with a mandatory purchase option of 180 million Euros in 2017. Since his debut, he has gone on to break plenty of club records, going past the likes of Pedro Miguel Pauleta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani as the club's top-scorer in history.

Meanwhile, his departure also ends an era for PSG, which has seen the likes of David Beckham, Ibrahimovic, Neymar, Lionel Messi come and go. It will begin a new era for PSG, possibly headlined by Ousmane Dembele, who arrived from Barcelona last summer. Dembele’s arrival was supposed to make Mbappe stay, but the plan didn’t really work out for PSG.

