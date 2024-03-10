Lionel Messi getting overused, to be rested for Inter Miami vs Montreal? Assistant manager gives massive update: Report

Lionel Messi has been in action in every minute of Inter Miami's four competitive matches this season, which includes three MLS fixtures and a CONCACAF outing. The Argentine genius has been in fine form and also scored his first-ever CONCACAF goal as Miami held Nashville to a 2-2 draw in their Round of 16 first leg encounter. Inter Miami assistant manager Javi Morales has give a key update on Lionel Messi.(Getty Images via AFP)

Against Nashville, Miami were trailing 0-2, courtesy of goals from Jacob Shaffelburg (4', 46'). But Messi and Luis Suarez came to their side's rescue with two second-half goals.

Speaking after the match, Nashville coach Gary Smith had special praise for Messi, Busquets and Suarez. "It’s a completely different level of intelligence from the likes of Lionel Messi and Busquets and Suárez. Completely different level. And for the most part, I thought the guys did a wonderful job," he said.

Miami face Montreal in their upcoming MLS fixture, on Monday, and Messi's participation is in doubt. According to journalist Jose Armando, Inter assistant coach Javi Morales revealed that Messi's participation will be confirmed after a discussion with the Argentine, who will be looking to avoid fatigue ahead of the Olympics and Copa America.

In the 52nd-minute, Suarez found his former Barcelona teammate Messi just outside the Nashville box. The 2022 World Cup winner used his magical left foot to squeeze the ball between the opposition goalkeeper's outstretched right fingers, and inside the left post. Then in the fifth minute of injury time, Suarez headed in the equaliser for a clinical finish, courtesy of a brilliant cross from Sergio Busquets.