News / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi getting overused, to be rested for Inter Miami vs Montreal? Assistant manager gives massive update: Report

Lionel Messi getting overused, to be rested for Inter Miami vs Montreal? Assistant manager gives massive update: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 10, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Lionel Messi's participation in Inter Miami's upcoming MLS match vs Montreal is in doubt.

Lionel Messi has been in action in every minute of Inter Miami's four competitive matches this season, which includes three MLS fixtures and a CONCACAF outing. The Argentine genius has been in fine form and also scored his first-ever CONCACAF goal as Miami held Nashville to a 2-2 draw in their Round of 16 first leg encounter.

Inter Miami assistant manager Javi Morales has give a key update on Lionel Messi.(Getty Images via AFP)
Inter Miami assistant manager Javi Morales has give a key update on Lionel Messi.(Getty Images via AFP)

Against Nashville, Miami were trailing 0-2, courtesy of goals from Jacob Shaffelburg (4', 46'). But Messi and Luis Suarez came to their side's rescue with two second-half goals.

Also Read | Premier League: Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford convert penalties in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Everton

Speaking after the match, Nashville coach Gary Smith had special praise for Messi, Busquets and Suarez. "It’s a completely different level of intelligence from the likes of Lionel Messi and Busquets and Suárez. Completely different level. And for the most part, I thought the guys did a wonderful job," he said.

Speaking after the match, Nashville coach Gary Smith had special praise for Messi, Busquets and Suarez. "It's a completely different level of intelligence from the likes of Lionel Messi and Busquets and Suárez. Completely different level. And for the most part, I thought the guys did a wonderful job," he said.

Miami face Montreal in their upcoming MLS fixture, on Monday, and Messi's participation is in doubt. According to journalist Jose Armando, Inter assistant coach Javi Morales revealed that Messi's participation will be confirmed after a discussion with the Argentine, who will be looking to avoid fatigue ahead of the Olympics and Copa America.

In the 52nd-minute, Suarez found his former Barcelona teammate Messi just outside the Nashville box. The 2022 World Cup winner used his magical left foot to squeeze the ball between the opposition goalkeeper's outstretched right fingers, and inside the left post. Then in the fifth minute of injury time, Suarez headed in the equaliser for a clinical finish, courtesy of a brilliant cross from Sergio Busquets.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

