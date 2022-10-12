Champions League: After transfer bombshell, Mbappe smashes spectacular record in PSG’s frustrating draw vs Benfica

Entering his name in the record books on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League, wantaway striker Kylian Mbappe achieved a unique milestone at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The French forward was on target for PSG as the Ligue 1 giants salvaged a draw against Benfica in their return fixture at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe, who is once again in speculation about leaving PSG, successfully converted a penalty for the hosts in their 1-1 draw against Benfica.

The PSG star has become the all-time leading goal scorer for Ligue 1 giants in the Champions League. Mbappe has surpassed former PSG forward Edinson Cavani to achieve the special feat in Europe's biggest competition at the club level - the UEFA Champions League. One of the biggest names in the modern era of world football, Mbappe has scored record 31 goals for PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

🔝 All-time top goalscorers for Paris in the Champions League (group stage to final):



3⃣1⃣ Kylian Mbappé

3⃣0⃣ Edinson Cavani

2⃣1⃣ Neymar

2⃣0⃣ Zlatan Ibrahimović

1⃣4⃣ Ángel Di María#UCL pic.twitter.com/g19Q85nVML — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 11, 2022

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Carlo Ancelotti joins Alex Ferguson in special club; Kylian Mbappe equals Edinson Cavani's record

Mbappe's former teammate Cavani had netted 30 goals for the Neymar-starrer side in the celebrated competition. Mbappe scored the opening goal for the hosts in the 39th minute of the game. However, Mbappe's opener was cancelled out by Joao Mario, who also scored from a spot-kick in the second half.

In the absence of star player Lionel Messi, Mbappe-starer PSG ended their home game in a stalemate. Mbappe's PSG would have secured their berth for the last 16 phase from Group H by defeating the Portuguese giants at the home on Wednesday. PSG will next face Maccabi Haifa on matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage later this month.

Still all to play for in Group H 👊#UCL pic.twitter.com/qouP7l9KvK — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 11, 2022

Speaking to French TV station Canal Plus ahead of the kick-off in Paris, PSG's sporting director Luis Campos opened up about Mbappe's transfer rumours. "I am with Kylian Mbappe every day, he has never talked to me about leaving in January," Campos said after multiple reports suggested that Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON