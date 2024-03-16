 Kylian Mbappe's Paris Olympics participation in doubt, due to pending Real Madrid transfer: Report | Football News - Hindustan Times
Kylian Mbappe's Paris Olympics participation in doubt, due to pending Real Madrid transfer: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 16, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Kylian Mbappe could miss the upcoming Paris Olympics due to his pending Real Madrid transfer.

Kylian Mbappe will be departing PSG after the ongoing season, and is expected to move to Real Madrid. The Frenchman informed the Paris-based outfit that he won't be extending his contract and will leave as a free agent.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal for PSG.(REUTERS)
Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal for PSG.(REUTERS)

For Mbappe, it was not an easy decision as he was born in Paris. He joined PSG on loan initially with a mandatory purchase option of 180 million Euros in 2017. He is also the club's highest goalscorer in history, overtaking the likes of Pedro Miguel Pauleta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani.

According to reports, if PSG or Real Madrid reach the Champions League final, then he will be presented between June 3-6. If they don't reach the UCL final, which is scheduled for June 1, then he will be presented a week prior to that.

If not injured, Mbappe will be the first name in the French team for UEFA Euro 2024, which will begin on June 15. Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics is also scheduled for July 26-August 11 and he could receive a call-up for the showpiece event.

According to reports, Real Madrid don't want Mbappe to participate in the Olympics, and have stated that they won't allow their other French Players too, including Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy. French newspaper L'Equipe reported, "Whatever Mbappe’s desire for the Olympic experience, the possibility of seeing him compete in the Olympics with France is diminishing day by day. Hopes would be quite slim."

Meanwhile, Mbappe told GQ, "I have reached a point in my life and career where I no longer want to force things."

"If they let me do them, I would go with great pleasure. But if it is not possible, I would understand. For any athlete, the Olympics have a special place and I already wanted to go to Tokyo because I want to win everything and write my name in the history of the French team as that of a player who mattered," he added.

