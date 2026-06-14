Lamine Yamal face Morocco threat as snub fuels World Cup challenge: Meet us in the final and prove you chose right

Lamine Yamal's decision to represent Spain over Morocco in 2023 despite his dual heritage still stings for Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF). Not only did he recall the efforts made to convince the Barcelona star to choose Morocco, but he also issued a playful challenge, saying he would like Spain to face Morocco in a World Cup final to find out whether Yamal made the right decision. Spain's Lamine Yamal during training (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Lekjaa made the remark with a touch of irony during a recent appearance on the platform Aljazeera360. He stressed that he respects Yamal's choice and wishes him success despite his disappointment.

"Now I hope we meet Spain in the World Cup final to see whether he really made the right decision or not," Lekjaa said.

The FRMF president also recalled how Morocco made every effort to engage with Yamal during the recruitment process. Officials presented the country's footballing project and maintained constant contact with the youngster, including arranging a meeting with then-national team coach Walid Regragui, who guided Morocco to a historic World Cup semi-final run in Qatar in 2022.

"Let me speak frankly and clearly. As for Lamine Yamal, we contacted him, and he is Moroccan through his father," Lekjaa said.

Lekjaa also pointed out that Yamal shared close ties with several Moroccan players, including Abde Ezzalzouli, his former teammate in Barcelona's youth academy.

"More than that, he had a Moroccan friend, Abde Ezzalzouli, who was with him at Barcelona. They played in the same youth category and progressed through the ranks together," he added.

Yamal is set to make his World Cup debut on Monday when Spain face Cabo Verde in a Group H clash. Morocco, meanwhile, served another reminder of their growing stature on Saturday, with the reigning African champions holding Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their Group C opener in New Jersey.